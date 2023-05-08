Adeboye urges Nigerians to pray for incoming President, Tinubu
Tinubu is set to be inaugurated as Nigeria's next President on May 29, 2023.
At the RCCG Headquarters in Ebute-Metta, Pastor Dele Balogun, representing Adeboye, made this known during the monthly thanksgiving service.
Adeboye called on Tinubu to fulfil the desires of Nigerians for a new nation, while also urging Nigerians to pray for the incoming government.
"Thank God the President-elect has promised to fix Nigeria. If God helps him, Nigeria will prosper in his hands," he said.
Recall that Tinubu's wife, Remi, is a pastor in RCCG.
