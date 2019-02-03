A former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the presidency of plotting to use security operatives as presiding officers during the general elections.

According to Daily Post, Frank said the plan was perfected by INEC, security agencies and top people in the presidency to ensure the victory of all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the polls.

The former APC spokesman hinted that the military exercise tagged: Operation Python Dance 3, already ongoing across the country, is party of the government’s plot to intimidate members of the opposition and manipulate elections results.

Calls for help

Frank called on members of the international community and election observers to pressure the chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu to hold free and fair elections.

He also asked the EU, UK and US to extend visa bans to any INEC staff found helping the ruling APC to win elections.

The former APC spokesman then asked former President Olusegun Obasanjo and other prominent Nigerian leaders to warn the military against allowing its men to be used as tools to derail Nigeria’s democracy.

“We have authentic information that the worse will be witnessed in the 2019 general elections as the presidency and the INEC have concluded plans to deploy military and other security agents as presiding officers – disguised as civilians – to aid the APC in winning the elections

“This is most appalling as it is coming at a time when the use of military personnel for election duties has become anathema in other climes. The present administration is not only plotting to use them to intimidate, harass and arrest key opposition leaders before, during and after the forthcoming elections but to deploy them as presiding officers in polling units across the country disguised as civilian personnel to thwart the express will of the Nigerian voter.

“I hereby call on the Prof. Mahmood Yakubu-led INEC to redeem its image by desisting from this brazen partisanship unexpected of an electoral umpire anywhere in the world. Yakubu ought to have resigned following the confession by Buhari that the APC won last year’s Governorship election in Osun State by “remote control,” he added.

The former APC spokesman also alleged that many foreigners, who have been registered as voters by INEC will be allowed into the country through the borders ahead of the elections, to vote for the ruling party.

Mercenaries from Niger

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had earlier accused the APC of hiring mercenaries from Niger and accommodating them in Nigeria.

The party also alleged that the foreigners have been given instructions to cause violence if President Buhari loses the presidential elections.