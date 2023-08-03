Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Throwback to when Wike, El-Rufai rejected Tinubu's ministerial appointment in advance

Bayo Wahab

In 2022, Wike and El-Rufai vowed that their support for Tinubu was not for political appointment.

Nyesom Wike, President Bola Tinubu and Nasir El-Rufai. [TheNation]
Nyesom Wike, President Bola Tinubu and Nasir El-Rufai. [TheNation]

Recommended articles

El-Rufai and Wike are among the nine former governors the president nominated to work with to drive and actualise his renewed hope agenda.

Having appeared before the Senate for screening, the two ex-governors are anticipating the confirmation of their nomination by the lawmakers.

However, going by their initial claims, Wike and El-Rufai are not expected to get any ministerial appointment in Tinubu’s government.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the build up to the 2023 general elections, Wike, in August 2022, said that he was not interested in becoming a minister after his tenure as Governor of Rivers State.

Nyesom Wike, Former Rivers State Governor (TheWhistler)
Nyesom Wike, Former Rivers State Governor (TheWhistler) Pulse Nigeria

“Only one person can be a minister from a state, I will not be a minister. I will not. I am not a liability, Rivers State is an asset,” he said.

In September, the controversial governor, who abandoned his party's presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to support Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) doubled down on the claim, insisting he didn’t want any federal appointment.

“There is nothing any of them can do for me. I am interested in my state. Nobody can buy me; nobody. I am not going to go and look for a position at the federal level. Have I not been a minister before? So what are you going to use to entice me as a person? Nothing; rather, it is for the interest of my state,” Wike said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, three weeks before the 2023 presidential election, El-Rufai in February swore he was not supporting Tinubu to clinch any political appointment.

Nasir El-Rufai [Tribune Online]
Nasir El-Rufai [Tribune Online] Pulse Nigeria

Which godfather am I looking for? Tinubu is our candidate and we want him to win. But I am telling you now that I am not looking for an appointment. I swear I am beyond needing a godfather.

“I am not looking for work or money. I look up to God for everything I am looking for, not a human being,” he said.

El-Rufai was reportedly willing to quit politics though, President Tinubu was reported to have prevailed on him to join his government to work for Nigeria.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ganduje emerges as APC National Chairman

Ganduje emerges as APC National Chairman

First Lady Remi Tinubu pays courtesy visit to Buhari in Daura

First Lady Remi Tinubu pays courtesy visit to Buhari in Daura

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria

Throwback to when Wike, El-Rufai rejected Tinubu's ministerial appointment in advance

Throwback to when Wike, El-Rufai rejected Tinubu's ministerial appointment in advance

Gov. Radda assigns portfolios to 20 new Commissioners

Gov. Radda assigns portfolios to 20 new Commissioners

Kids are here - Hermes calls for help over demolitions in Oworonshoki

Kids are here - Hermes calls for help over demolitions in Oworonshoki

Eradiri, Bayelsa LP guber candidate promises to revive comatose industries

Eradiri, Bayelsa LP guber candidate promises to revive comatose industries

'Niger coup, others constitute bad image for West Africa' - Group

'Niger coup, others constitute bad image for West Africa' - Group

NDE trains 30 youths in horticulture in Bayelsa

NDE trains 30 youths in horticulture in Bayelsa

Pulse Sports

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Among the notable aspects of the ministerial list are the inclusion of seven women who have caught the President's attention

Meet the 7 women Tinubu wants as his ministers

Chimamanda Adichie and Datti Baba-Ahmed [Twitter]

Chimamanda shows up to support Peter Obi, Datti in court

Nasir El-Rufai [Tribune Online]

Akpabio stops El-Rufai from speaking on controversial issue at screening

Hon-Stella-Okotete (Credit: Nairametrics)

'She was the engine room of the bank' - Senate satisfied with Delta ministerial nominee, Okotete