Throwback to when Wike, El-Rufai rejected Tinubu's ministerial appointment in advance

El-Rufai and Wike are among the nine former governors the president nominated to work with to drive and actualise his renewed hope agenda.

Having appeared before the Senate for screening, the two ex-governors are anticipating the confirmation of their nomination by the lawmakers.

However, going by their initial claims, Wike and El-Rufai are not expected to get any ministerial appointment in Tinubu’s government.

During the build up to the 2023 general elections, Wike, in August 2022, said that he was not interested in becoming a minister after his tenure as Governor of Rivers State.

“Only one person can be a minister from a state, I will not be a minister. I will not. I am not a liability, Rivers State is an asset,” he said.

In September, the controversial governor, who abandoned his party's presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to support Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) doubled down on the claim, insisting he didn’t want any federal appointment.

“There is nothing any of them can do for me. I am interested in my state. Nobody can buy me; nobody. I am not going to go and look for a position at the federal level. Have I not been a minister before? So what are you going to use to entice me as a person? Nothing; rather, it is for the interest of my state,” Wike said.

Similarly, three weeks before the 2023 presidential election, El-Rufai in February swore he was not supporting Tinubu to clinch any political appointment.

“Which godfather am I looking for? Tinubu is our candidate and we want him to win. But I am telling you now that I am not looking for an appointment. I swear I am beyond needing a godfather.

“I am not looking for work or money. I look up to God for everything I am looking for, not a human being,” he said.