Meet 9 former governors in Tinubu’s ministerial list

In addition to the 28 names he sent to the Senate last week, the President submitted 19 more ministerial nominees to form his cabinet.

In total, the President has nominated 47 people including former governors for ministerial appointments to drive his renewed hope agenda.

Although President Tinubu has a reputation for identifying and working with technocrats and seasoned administrators, his nomination of former governors is significantly a reward for their political support.

The following are the nine ex-governors on the President's list of ministerial nominees.

Adegboyega Oyetola

Pulse Nigeria

Adegboyega Oyetola served as governor of Osun State from 2018 to 2022. He lost his re-election in 2022 to Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Oyetola's nomination will represent Osun State in Tinubu's cabinet.

Atiku Bagudu

Pulse Nigeria

Atiku Bagudu led the people of Kebbi State as a governor between 2015 and 2023.

The 61-year-old politician was among the northern governors who declared their support for Tinubu long before the primary election of the All Progressives Congress in June 2022.

Bello Matawalle

Pulse Nigeria

The immediate-past Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle made the second batch of President Tinubu's ministerial list.

Matawalle was among the northern governors who helped Tinubu to actualise his lifelong dream. He believes his victory in the 2023 presidential election was a win for democracy.

Ibrahim Geidam

ece-auto-gen

Ibrahim Geidam is the first political officeholder to spend 10 years in office. He served as Governor of Yobe State from 2009 to 2019.

Geidam's nomination is meant to fill the Yobe slot as the President didn't pick anyone from the state in his first list of ministerial nominees.

Simon Bako Lalong

Pulse Nigeria

There are APC members who would march down to the Presidential Villa if Simon Lalong is not given a ministerial role in Tinubu's government.

As Director-General of the Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation, the former Governor of Plateau State played a vital role in Tinubu's election. After losing his senatorial election, his ministerial nomination came both a consolation and a reward for his efforts.

David Umahi

Pulse Nigeria

David Umahi is the immediate-past Governor of Ebonyi State. He served the state from 2015 to 2023.

Umahi, who currently represents the people of Ebonyi South Senatorial District will leave the National Assembly to join the executives once his nomination is confirmed by his colleagues.

Nyesom Wike

Pulse Nigeria

Despite being a member of the opposition party, Nyesom Wike made President Tinubu's first list of nominees.

Wike, who served as Governor of Rivers State from 2015 to 2023 is one of the politicians who were rewarded with ministerial appointments for their political support.

Mohammed Badaru Abubakar

Pulse Nigeria

Mohammed Badaru served as Governor of Jigawa State from 2015 to 2023. He was on the President's first list of nominees.

He is a staunch supporter of Tinubu, who according to him was instrumental to his emergence as Governor of Jigawa State in 2015.

Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai

Pulse Nigeria

Nasiru El-Rufai was one of the northern state governors in the APC who pushed for the party's presidential ticket to be zoned to the south.