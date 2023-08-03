Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Meet 9 former governors in Tinubu’s ministerial list

Bayo Wahab

Here are the nine ex-governors on the President's list of ministerial nominees.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

In addition to the 28 names he sent to the Senate last week, the President submitted 19 more ministerial nominees to form his cabinet.

In total, the President has nominated 47 people including former governors for ministerial appointments to drive his renewed hope agenda.

Although President Tinubu has a reputation for identifying and working with technocrats and seasoned administrators, his nomination of former governors is significantly a reward for their political support.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following are the nine ex-governors on the President's list of ministerial nominees.

FORMER Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola.
FORMER Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola. Pulse Nigeria

Adegboyega Oyetola served as governor of Osun State from 2018 to 2022. He lost his re-election in 2022 to Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Oyetola's nomination will represent Osun State in Tinubu's cabinet.

ADVERTISEMENT
Abubakar Atiku Bagudu [TheMail]
Abubakar Atiku Bagudu [TheMail] Pulse Nigeria

Atiku Bagudu led the people of Kebbi State as a governor between 2015 and 2023.

The 61-year-old politician was among the northern governors who declared their support for Tinubu long before the primary election of the All Progressives Congress in June 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]
Ex-Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1] Pulse Nigeria

The immediate-past Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle made the second batch of President Tinubu's ministerial list.

Matawalle was among the northern governors who helped Tinubu to actualise his lifelong dream. He believes his victory in the 2023 presidential election was a win for democracy.

Former Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State (Punch)
Former Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State (Punch) ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

Ibrahim Geidam is the first political officeholder to spend 10 years in office. He served as Governor of Yobe State from 2009 to 2019.

Geidam's nomination is meant to fill the Yobe slot as the President didn't pick anyone from the state in his first list of ministerial nominees.

Ex.Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau state. [Channels TV]
Ex.Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau state. [Channels TV] Pulse Nigeria

There are APC members who would march down to the Presidential Villa if Simon Lalong is not given a ministerial role in Tinubu's government.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Director-General of the Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation, the former Governor of Plateau State played a vital role in Tinubu's election. After losing his senatorial election, his ministerial nomination came both a consolation and a reward for his efforts.

Ex-Governor, Ebonyi State, David Umahi [thewillnigeria]
Ex-Governor, Ebonyi State, David Umahi [thewillnigeria] Pulse Nigeria

David Umahi is the immediate-past Governor of Ebonyi State. He served the state from 2015 to 2023.

Umahi, who currently represents the people of Ebonyi South Senatorial District will leave the National Assembly to join the executives once his nomination is confirmed by his colleagues.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nyesom Wike, Former Rivers State Governor (TheWhistler)
Nyesom Wike, Former Rivers State Governor (TheWhistler) Pulse Nigeria

Despite being a member of the opposition party, Nyesom Wike made President Tinubu's first list of nominees.

Wike, who served as Governor of Rivers State from 2015 to 2023 is one of the politicians who were rewarded with ministerial appointments for their political support.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jigawa state ex-governor, Mohammed Badaru [dailypost]
Jigawa state ex-governor, Mohammed Badaru [dailypost] Pulse Nigeria

Mohammed Badaru served as Governor of Jigawa State from 2015 to 2023. He was on the President's first list of nominees.

He is a staunch supporter of Tinubu, who according to him was instrumental to his emergence as Governor of Jigawa State in 2015.

Nasir El-Rufai [Tribune Online]
Nasir El-Rufai [Tribune Online] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Nasiru El-Rufai was one of the northern state governors in the APC who pushed for the party's presidential ticket to be zoned to the south.

Like other ex-governors, the nomination of the former Governor of Kaduna State is a thank-you gesture from the President.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet 9 former governors in Tinubu’s ministerial list

Meet 9 former governors in Tinubu’s ministerial list

DHQ clarifies stance on ECOWAS military action in Niger Republic

DHQ clarifies stance on ECOWAS military action in Niger Republic

Prime varsity appoints Dr Kabir Kabo, Pro-Chancellor

Prime varsity appoints Dr Kabir Kabo, Pro-Chancellor

NIS seek support from Nigerians to tackle illegal migration, trafficking

NIS seek support from Nigerians to tackle illegal migration, trafficking

'We don’t owe staff salaries' - NUPRC boss

'We don’t owe staff salaries' - NUPRC boss

'FG reiterates commitment to resolve crisis in National Safety Council of Nigeria' - Official

'FG reiterates commitment to resolve crisis in National Safety Council of Nigeria' - Official

BREAKING: Nigeria Labour suspends nationwide protest, here's why

BREAKING: Nigeria Labour suspends nationwide protest, here's why

Ministerial nominee Fagbemi advises Tinubu to join ICPC, EFCC together

Ministerial nominee Fagbemi advises Tinubu to join ICPC, EFCC together

'Lawmakers will promote bill on housing deficit' - Rep. Nnabuife

'Lawmakers will promote bill on housing deficit' - Rep. Nnabuife

Pulse Sports

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions