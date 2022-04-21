RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Throwback to when Buhari lamented over N27.5m presidential nomination forms

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

In 2014, Buhari complained that N27.5m was too much to buy presidential nomination forms.

President Muhammadu Buhari complained about the price for presidential forms in 2014 (Premium Times)
President Muhammadu Buhari complained about the price for presidential forms in 2014 (Premium Times)

In October 2014, when General Muhammadu Buhari picked his presidential nomination form which was sold for N27.5m, he complained and lamented that the price tag was outrageous.

Recommended articles

During the build-up to the 2015 elections, which swept the PDP out of power, Mr Buhari rode on the campaign that presented him as a man of integrity, whose perceived aversion for corruption could not be compromised.

Many Nigerians who believed in his coming felt the military general would deal with corrupt practices in the corridor of power and sweep the country clean with the APC brooms he waved at every campaign ground.

Buhari’s ‘integrity’ was further sold to Nigerians when he lamented that he had no money to buy his party’s nomination forms.

When he eventually picked the party’s presidential nomination forms, Buhari said: “I felt heavily sorry for myself because I don’t want to go and ask somebody to pay for my nomination forms, because I always try to pay myself, at least for the nomination. N27 million is a big sum.”

Because N27m was too much for Buhari to get the forms, he tried to convince John Odigie-Oyegun, the National Chairman of the APC at the time to reduce the price, but according to him, Odigie-Oyegun told him to pick the form and keep a straight face.

“Thankfully I have a personal relationship with the manager of my bank in Kaduna and I told him that very soon the forms are coming, so, whether I am on red, or green or even black please honour it otherwise I may lose the nomination,” Buhari said.

According to Odigie-Oyegun, the N27.5m presidential form was intended “to separate the men from the boys”.

One would have thought that a man who complained bitterly about buying a presidential nomination form at N27.5m would use his influence as the president of the country and leader of the ruling party to beat down the price for subsequent elections. Instead, the APC increased the price of presidential nomination forms by 63.6 percent four years later.

In 2018, the party sold its presidential nomination forms for N45 million, and Buhari picked the forms for his second term- like the Abuja biggest boy that he is- without complaining about the price.

Fast forward to 2022, the APC headed by Buhari pulled a shocker and threw caution to the wind.

The party on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, announced that its presidential nomination forms for the 2023 presidential election would be sold for N100m.

As if the announcement was not insensitive enough, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the party took into consideration the present economic situation in the country before pegging the price at N100m.

Reacting to the outrageous price yesterday, Adamu Garba, one of the presidential aspirants contesting for president on the platform of the party condemned the development and urged Nigerians to save the country from politicians who are bent on buying political offices.

Obviously, like Odgie-Oyegun said in 2014, the exorbitant price tag is intended to separate the boys from the men, and Adamu’s reactions, shows he is one of the boys the party wants to get rid of.

The men like former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governors Yahaya Bello, David Umahi, and other ‘big men’ contesting for president on the party can afford to stake N100m in the presidential game and regret nothing.

Ironically, the party that gained power with an agenda to fight corruption appears to be encouraging it, while the man that promised to sweep it out acts like a spectator in the administration he leads.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023:Why APC is selling nomination forms for ₦100m

2023:Why APC is selling nomination forms for ₦100m

2023: Pro-Osinbajo group woos Taraba delegates

2023: Pro-Osinbajo group woos Taraba delegates

APC chieftain in Rivers warns against Amaechi candidacy over alleged N96bn fraud case

APC chieftain in Rivers warns against Amaechi candidacy over alleged N96bn fraud case

'Come without phones', Aisha Buhari invites presidential aspirants to dinner

'Come without phones', Aisha Buhari invites presidential aspirants to dinner

Fire guts CBN office in Benue

Fire guts CBN office in Benue

NSCDC apprehends 69 suspected oil thieves in A’Ibom

NSCDC apprehends 69 suspected oil thieves in A’Ibom

Throwback to when Buhari lamented over N27.5m presidential nomination forms

Throwback to when Buhari lamented over N27.5m presidential nomination forms

Buhari summons Security Chiefs, others over nation’s security challenges

Buhari summons Security Chiefs, others over nation’s security challenges

APC slashes cost of nomination forms by 50% for aspirants under 40 years

APC slashes cost of nomination forms by 50% for aspirants under 40 years

Trending

The 15 PDP presidential aspirants currently running to take over from Buhari

The 15 PDP presidential aspirants currently running to take over from Buhari

PDP may ask some presidential aspirants to step down as party opts for indirect primary

PDP 2023 Presidential aspirants (The Nation)

2023: Peter Obi promises to turn Nigeria into a productive nation

Peter Obi [Daily Advent Nigeria]

2023 presidency: What Buhari told aspirants jostling for APC ticket

APC presidential hopefuls currently aspiring to take over from Buhari.