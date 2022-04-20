Political aspirants seeking to contest for the presidency in the All Progressives Congress (APC) will pay N100m for the party's presidential nomination forms.
APC presidential aspirants to pay N100m for nomination forms
The nomination form would go for N70 million while the expression of interest form costs N30 million.
Felix Morka, the party’s national publicity secretary announced this on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, after the National Executive Council meeting.
Some of the aspirants contesting for presidents in the party include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Governor of Lagos, Bola Tinubu, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.
