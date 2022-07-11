RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Those against Kashim Shettima now will thank Bola Tinubu later – APC

Ima Elijah

Recall, Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), revealed on Sunday, July 10 2022, that Shettima will be his running mate in 2023.

APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate and former Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]
APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate and former Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Hon. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, has commended the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the party’s vice presidential candidate, asking Nigerians and real voters to ignore opposition political parties’ sentiments of religion.

Ajaka in a statement issued Monday, July 11, 2022, in Abuja, assured Nigerians that fears being expressed in some quarters only exist in the realm of imagination of opposition.

The APC spokesman who described Shettima as the best choice to win the 2023 presidential election, said the opposition parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have been thrown off balance since the announcement of Shettima, hence the noise and their agony.

He said; “The sterling qualities of our vice presidential candidate, in person of Senator Kashim Shettima has once again thrown the opposition parties off balance. They (PDP and others) would have preferred our presidential candidate to settle for less so as to make it easy for them to win election (God forbid) but the choice of the trusted and trustworthy Shettima must have disorganised their evil plans, we understand their in the APC.

“While we sympathise with the opposition parties, we appeal to Nigerians, who will eventually be the beneficiaries of good governance under Tinubu-Shettima presidency to see beyond the sentiments of religion and tribe. Both Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima are not religious fundamentalists or ultra Muslims, their records in public offices are testimonies to rely on.

“As a two-term governor in Borno state, Shettima enjoyed the support of the Christian community throughout his tenure. In fact, the Borno chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) testified that ‘In the history of Borno state, there is no Governor that has been fair to the Christian Community as much as Governor Kashim Shettima.’

“For example, it was Governor Shettima, in the history of Borno, that sponsored highest number of Christian Pilgrims every year since 2011 till he left office. This and many other records of mutual respect for all faiths are there to verify in Borno state.”

Ajaka said APC and its presidential candidate will not be distracted from the goal of winning the 2023 general elections at all levels.

“If Borno state has the largest votes in the North-east where Kashim Shettima was governor for 8 years and now a Senator and still politically relevant, if APC has enjoyed massive support from this state and the entire North-east and the emergence of Shettima as our vice presidential candidate will deny the candidate of the PDP the smooth ride in the zone, I think APC and our presidential candidate are politically correct because our main goal for now is to emerge victorious in the coming elections, not forgetting competence which Senator Kashim Shettima represents,” APC spokesman said.

Ima Elijah

