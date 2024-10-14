NNPP members reject Kwankwaso’s leadership as APC faces mass defections in Kano

Dr Gilbert Agbo, factional National Chairman, declared Kwankwaso's leadership "a clear threat to the progress and existence of our party" during a gathering at the NNPP secretariat in Minna, Niger State.

Agbo further emphasised his faction's position by overseeing the symbolic burning of the Kwankwasiya movement's iconic red caps, signifying a public rejection of Kwankwaso's influence.

This move follows Kwankwaso's suspension by the party's National Working Committee in Lagos, which Agbo believes marks "a permanent end to his role" in the party.

The factional discord also extended to Governor Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, whom Agbo said has been summoned to face the party's disciplinary committee over allegations of violating party principles.

In response, Mallam Danladi Umar Abdulhamid, representing the Kwankwasiya faction, dismissed Agbo's stance, affirming Kwankwaso's authority as NNPP leader under Dr. Ahmed Ajuji's recognised leadership.

"This movement against Kwankwaso serves only Dr. Agbo's interests and not the people's," Abdulhamid argued, reinforcing support for Kwankwaso.

Despite these internal struggles, NNPP support appears to be growing, as over 1,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) recently defected to the NNPP's Kwankwaso-led faction in Kano State.