Yusuf orders probe of 'contract' to Kwankwaso's brother after social media exposé

Nurudeen Shotayo

Yusuf denied any knowledge of the alleged ₦440 million drug supply contract to Kwankwaso's brother.

Rabiu Kwankwaso and Gov Abba Yusuf. [Facebook]
The Governor's directive followed an exposé on social media by a US-born filmmaker and content creator, Bello Galadanchi.

Galadanchi alleged that the state government directed all 44 Local Government Councils to pay ₦10 million each for the supply of drugs which was awarded to one company – Novomed, owned by the said Kwankwaso.

The revelation has triggered wide reactions and commentaries across social media platforms as the company owner is believed to be the brother of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria People's Party (NPP) national leader and Governor Yusuf's brother-in-law.

ALSO READ: Kano govt accuses protesters of stealing Ganduje’s trial files during court attack

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf
Reacting to the speculations, Yusuf denied knowledge of the contract and ordered an immediate investigation of the claim.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the Commissioner of Information Baba Halilu Dantiye and the Director General, Media and Publicity to the Governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

“The Governor therefore directed the Executive Chairman, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) to immediately investigate the allegation and report the outcome for further necessary action.

“Gov Yusuf also urged the good people of Kano State to exercise patience pending the outcome of the investigation,” the statement stated.

Ganduje reacts to his '2027 presidency bid' posters' emergence on social media

NDLEA arrests Vietnam-bound businessman with 88 wraps of cocaine at Abuja airport

Respite for Abuja residents as prices of food items crash

Justice who restricted Abuja protesters deserve national honours, senior lawyer

NDLEA recovers ₦6.2bn codeine consignment at Onne Port

Our businesses moving - FCT residents hail FG for improved power supply

Yusuf orders probe of 'contract' to Kwankwaso's brother after social media exposé

5 reasons why we love the new Aquafina’s ‘Better with Your Padi of Life' TVC

Zion Ministry highlights essence of World Conference, addresses issue of detained blogger

