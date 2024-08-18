Yusuf orders probe of 'contract' to Kwankwaso's brother after social media exposé

The Governor's directive followed an exposé on social media by a US-born filmmaker and content creator, Bello Galadanchi.

Galadanchi alleged that the state government directed all 44 Local Government Councils to pay ₦10 million each for the supply of drugs which was awarded to one company – Novomed, owned by the said Kwankwaso.

The revelation has triggered wide reactions and commentaries across social media platforms as the company owner is believed to be the brother of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria People's Party (NPP) national leader and Governor Yusuf's brother-in-law.

Governor denies knowledge of contract

Reacting to the speculations, Yusuf denied knowledge of the contract and ordered an immediate investigation of the claim.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the Commissioner of Information Baba Halilu Dantiye and the Director General, Media and Publicity to the Governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

“The Governor therefore directed the Executive Chairman, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) to immediately investigate the allegation and report the outcome for further necessary action.