ADVERTISEMENT
Suspended Adamawa REC granted bail

Ima Elijah

It is believed that granting bail to the suspects will not prejudice the ongoing investigation.

Suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari

Additionally, two commissioners and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who were being interrogated in connection with the Adamawa Governorship Election catastrophe have also been released on administrative bail, although with conditions.

Although the suspects are restricted in their movement, including depositing their travel passports and remaining within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), it is believed that granting bail to the suspects will not prejudice the ongoing investigation.

According to sources, a senator reportedly stood as a surety for Yunusa-Ari after he had been interrogated for three days while in police custody.

It is reported that the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, personally interrogated the REC, national commissioners, and others. During the session, which included Deputy Inspectors-General, sources indicate that Yunusa-Ari exchanged words with the INEC commissioners over the claim that he fled and was incommunicado.

The session focused on allegations of bribery during the April 15 Supplementary election, in which the REC declared All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Aishatu Dahiru Binani as the governor-elect, usurping the role of the Returning Officer who was still collating results at the time, The Nation reports.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

