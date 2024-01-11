Supreme Court reserves judgement in Ogun State election

The five-member panel presided over by Justice John Okoro, after a comprehensive consideration of arguments and the adoption of processes by the concerned parties, adjourned for judgement, leaving the fate of Ogun State's leadership hanging in the balance.

Adebutu's appeal contends that the election results should be set aside due to the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) controversial handling of the electoral process. The bone of contention arises from INEC's initial cancellation of elections in 99 polling units, leading to the subsequent directive for fresh elections in those particular units.

In the aftermath of this decision, INEC declared Dapo Abiodun the winner of the March 2023 election, dismissing the significance of the vote margin.

Notably, Abiodun had clinched victory with a margin of 13,000 votes, while the votes from the contentious polling units amounted to a staggering 44,000.