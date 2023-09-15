ADVERTISEMENT
Supreme court dismisses APC's case, upholds Mbah's victory in Enugu election

Ima Elijah

This decision solidifies Peter Mbah's position as the rightful winner of the Enugu State governorship election.

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]
The apex court dismissed the appeal lodged by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate, Uche Nnaji, and his party, challenging the victory of Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice Tijani Abubakar, delivering the judgment, declared that the legal team representing the APC and Nnaji failed to present a valid brief of argument and did not provide compelling reasons to justify the acceptance of their incompetent brief.

This development, Justice Abubakar emphasised, cast a shadow of doubt on the entire appeal process.

"In light of the invalid brief submitted by the appellants, it is only reasonable to conclude that the appeal itself lacks validity," Justice Abubakar stated firmly.

Consequently, Justice Abubakar proceeded to dismiss both the deficient brief and the appeal filed by Uche Nnaji and the APC.

Ima Elijah

