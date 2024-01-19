Supreme Court affirms Abdullahi Sule as governor of Nasarawa State

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Eku who delivered the judgment dismissed the appeals by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Emmanuel Ombugadu. The PDP had appealed to the apex court to set aside the November 23 judgment of the Court of Appeal which upheld Sule as the lawfully elected governor.

It canvassed that the October 2, 2023 judgment of the Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal granted in favour of PDP and Ombugadu be restored. It claimed that the Court of Appeal unjustly nullified the Tribunal’s judgment and unjustly declared Sule as winner of the March 18 gubernatorial election.

It appealed that the votes of Nasarawa state people should count and be meaningful by declaring PDP and Ombugadu as winners as rightly done by the Tribunal. The Appeal Court had on November 23 2023 reversed the sack of Gov Sule by the State Election Petitions Tribunal in its judgment delivered on October 2.

The appellate court held that the Tribunal headed by Ezekiel Ajayi acted in grave error in using witness statements on oath, not front-loaded as required by law to arrive at the unjust conclusion of nullifying the election of the governor.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam, the Court of Appeal had said the Tribunal was legally bound to act on witness statements filed along with the petition or front-loaded within 21 days stipulated by law.

The court held that no petition can lawfully be amended outside the 21 days allowed by law as wrongly done by the Tribunal.

“Since the statements used by the Tribunal to sack the Governor were not front-loaded in compliance with the law, the statements were a product of illegality with no probate value for a law Court to act upon”.

The court also dismissed the over-voting issues used to annul the election, adding that the allegations were not established by law.

Onyemenam held that the petition by the Governorship candidate of the PDP was a nullity and invalid on the grounds that the jurisdictional issues raised by the governor were unlawfully ignored by the Tribunal.

The Court of Appeal ruled that the Tribunal denied the Governor a fair hearing by not considering and making findings on the issues of jurisdiction raised at the hearing of the petition. Onyemenam agreed that the denial of a fair hearing against the governor was fatal and tendered all decisions of the Tribunal invalid.