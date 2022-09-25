Supporters plan one-million-man march to kickstart Tinubu's campaign

Supporters stage rally: Themed ‘One-Million-Man March for Tinubu-Shettima Presidency: A walk for good governance,' the march is scheduled to take place in Abuja on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Media Sub-Committee Secretary of the group, Shehu La’Shek Yahaya, on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

The statement read: “The solidarity march will kick off at the Unity Fountain Maitama, Abuja, with many party leaders, young APC stakeholders and a host of celebrities gearing up to attend.

“The ‘One-Million-Man’ March is organized to bring all APC and Tinubu-Shettima support groups across the country together for familiarisation and preparation for the forthcoming general elections.

“We believe that with the collective supports of all the groups, we will sail our competent candidature of Tinubu-Shettima to presidency come 2023.”

Harmonisation of groups: In a related development, a statement released on same day by the Chairman of APC National Coalition Group, Francis Shoga, disclosed that the proposed 'one-million-man march' would bring all the support groups under a single tent for effective coordination ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Shoga, who assured those who intends to attend the rally adequate security and maximum fun, also said that the purpose of the march is to officially launch the campaign of Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Shoga's word: “It promises to be eventful, exciting avenue for exercising the body and connecting with people, while also discussing the way forward.