"Atiku is coming back to create a paradise for thieves" - Sowore

Presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has accused his opponent in the 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, of planning a return to power to allegedly create a paradise for thieves who'll loot the country blind.

While addressing the public at a summit, "African Leadership In The Millenium", a part of Felabration 2018, in Lagos State on Monday, October 15, 2018, Sowore said a victory for Atiku, a former vice president, or incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, will further stall the nation's progress .

He said, "The last government is always better than the next. In fact, if you ask me which is the worst government, it hasn't come yet.

"It's coming next year if we vote Buhari or Atiku. It'll be the worst government we'll have because both of them have unfinished business with Nigeria.

"Atiku was not happy that he didn't steal enough when he was with Obasanjo. Maybe he didn't get enough licenses for his universities, or maybe he didn't get enough oil blocs for himself or probably didn't marry enough wives.

"So, when they return, they're coming with vengeance; vengeance on our resources and our people.

"Atiku is coming back to create a paradise for thieves and you can see the people who are excited about them.

"They're either people who stole, who didn't steal enough last time, or people who are aspiring to become thieves, including Donald Duke.

"Same thing with Buhari. If Buhari returns next year, he'll take away all forms of pretence about human rights, about his support for Islamic extremism, about his respect for your farms. He'll take it all because at that time, he'll have nothing at stake."

We need revolution in 2019 - Sowore

Sowore also said Nigerians cannot hope to simply have power voluntarily transfered from one generation to another and must fight for it through a deliberate revolution.

He pointed out that the system is rigged to keep the old establishment in power and that Nigerians must resist it so as to actualise the country of their dreams and not the one of their ineffective leaders.

He said, "The solution is a revolution. We're not going anywhere without adding the revolutionary fervour to this coming election.

"Anyone who's still under the illusion that these old baggers, as we call them, will hand over power voluntarily to us, we're deceiving ourselves.

"Anyone under the illusion that the plastic cards that we refer to as permanent voter's card (PVC) will guarantee you a transfers of power from one generation to another, you're wasting your time.

"Of course a few of you might vote, but your votes will not count because it's been designed to fail from the beginning."

The 2019 presidential election, scheduled for February 16, 2019, is expected to be keenly-contested between Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) who served as vice president between 1999 and 2007 and lost in the 2007 presidential election.