"Obasanjo is dishonest, unpatriotic," "Buhari is a useless man" - Sowore

Presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has taken a stab at former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, for his public endorsement of his former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, who's also contesting in the 2019 presidential election.

Atiku was elected the presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) at the party's national convention in Port Harcourt on October 7, 2018, and was publicly endorsed days later by Obasanjo who had previously been one of the most vocal opponents of his long-standing presidential ambition.

According to Sowore, who's contesting for the position of president on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC), Obasanjo's sensational u-turn over Atiku's suitability for the presidency proves that he's dishonest and unpatriotic.

He said this while addressing the public at a summit, "African Leadership In The Millenium", a part of Felabration 2018, in Lagos State on Monday, October 15, 2018.

Sowore narrated to the public how Atiku had failed to gain the endorsement of Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, and how he had to run to Obasanjo afterwards.

He said, "They (Atiku and his campaign team) had to leave Soyinka with their tails in-between their legs.

"Of course, the moment they saw that Soyinka could not be fooled, they went to that man in Ota who's always speaking from both side of his mouth - a dishonest, unpatriotic, inhuman Obasanjo.

"The usual unpatriotic, inhuman and wicked Obasanjo invited Atiku to his house and told us that he has now forgiven Atiku. The same Atiku he claimed that God will not pardon him if he ever recommended him to be president of Nigeria.

"He recommended him again to go and destroy Nigeria. If it is true that there's God and God doesn't punish Obasanjo this time, so many of us will stop going to church."

Buhari is a useless man - Sowore

Sowore further took a stab at one of his biggest opponents at next year's polls, President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that history has been kind to the people that destroyed Nigeria.

He said Nigeria has no future if any of 75-year-old Buhari or 72-year-old Atiku is allowed to emerge victorious in the 2019 presidential election.

He said, "Sometimes, we don't celebrate our own. We don't celebrate the contributions that we've made at different times in this country. And that's why I think they don't teach history anymore. Because if we had history in our curriculum, somebody would have taught our children that Obasanjo is a bad person, that Babangida is a thief, that Atiku was a Customs officer who made it by stealing, that Buhari is a useless man. We didn't need Donald Trump to tell us Buhari is lifeless.

"But here we are in 2018, there is a debate about who to choose between the worst and the baddest. And we're all here still romanticising about what Nigeria should be in the future.

"Let me tell you, Nigeria has no future with these guys. It's the truth. We have no future because people who destroyed your past cannot guarantee you any future."

We need revolution in 2019 - Sowore

Sowore said Nigerians cannot hope to simply have power voluntarily transfered from one generation to another and must fight for it through a deliberate revolution.

He pointed out that the system is rigged to keep the old establishment in power and that Nigerians must resist it so as to actualise the country of their dreams and not the one of their ineffective leaders.

He said, "The country you're seeing today is the country of their dreams. The country without roads, hospitals and schools. It's the country of the dreams of the Babangidas, the Obasanjos, the Abubakars and the Buharis of this world.

"The solution is a revolution. We're not going anywhere without adding the revolutionary fervour to this coming election.

"Anyone who's still under the illusion that these old baggers, as we call them, will hand over power voluntarily to us, we're deceiving ourselves.

"Anyone under the illusion that the plastic cards that we refer to as permanent voter's card (PVC) will guarantee you a transfers of power from one generation to another, you're wasting your time.

"Of course a few of you might vote, but your votes will not count because it's been designed to fail from the beginning."

The 2019 presidential election, scheduled for February 16, 2019, is expected to be keenly-contested between Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku who served as vice president between 1999 and 2007 and lost in the 2007 presidential election.