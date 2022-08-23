Southeast youths reject Peter Obi for president, back Tinubu

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Southeast youths reject Obi for president, back Tinubu

Ima Elijah

We have nothing personal against our son, Peter Obi, but...the Presidency is not for unprepared people - Southeast youths

Presidential candidates of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (Punch)
Who are these youths: The youths, under the aegis of Conference of South East Progressive Youths (CSEPY) in a statement, said at this time in the life of Nigeria, people must jettison sentiments, ethnicity and religious affiliations, and opt rather for candidates with pan-Nigerian outlook, urbane, cerebral, track records of achievements, and above all, those with unifying capacities.

Why they support Tinubu: National President of the group, Emeka kalu said they made bold to say that, a Tinubu/Shettima joint ticket, had all that they had enumerated above, hence their resolve to commit to its actualisation and realisation.

“By benefit of hindsight, we will like to remind Nigerians that it was Tinubu’s dogged spirit, and resilient character, that enabled him to weather the storm of seized Local Government Allocations, brought upon Lagos State by the then President Olusegun Obasanjo-led Administration.

“On his part, Shettima braved the odds of biting insurgency in Borno State, and enthroned a regime of infrastructure transformation, human-capital development, and religious harmony.

“We have nothing personal against our son, Peter Obi, but we must say that the Presidency is not for unprepared people; it is for serious people, and requires hard work beyond social media noise.

“We appeal to all the people of South East to join hands with the APC-led Government, in order to deliver Senator Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate come 2023."

Finally: Kalu , therefore, wondered what other indices were needed to demonstrate capacity and capability to cause growth and development to happen, at a time of want such as being experienced in the country today.

