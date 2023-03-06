ADVERTISEMENT
Soludo dismisses report that he was offered money to eliminate Peter Obi

Bayo Wahab

Aburime described the report as a figment of the imagination of the authors.

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Soludo urged the people of Anambra state to disregard the report, saying he did not collude to harm the presidential candidate of the Labour Party or any lawful citizen of the state.

The governor said this on Monday, March 6, 2023, through his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, who addressed journalists in Awka.

Soludo’s response was triggered by a report that he allegedly participated in a meeting where a plan to stop Obi physically and politically was discussed.

The online report titled ‘Hold Soludo responsible if anything happens to Peter Obi’, stated that the governor “was given Five Million Dollars in 100 dollar bills for the hatchet job.”

Reacting to the allegation, Aburime described the report as a figment of the imagination of the authors.

He said, “None of the allegations is true. The governor has been in Anambra State engaging stakeholders for the Saturday election.

“The general public is advised to disregard the allegations as falsehoods. Ndi Anambra should also disregard all the insinuations in the write-up as mere falsehoods, they should come out massively and vote APGA this Saturday for the state House of Assembly election in order to sustain the developmental strides of the present administration of governor Soludo.

“If certain people could sit somewhere and cook up a story of this nature, it becomes highly reprehensible and certainly deserved to be condemned by every right-thinking person.

“I want to state categorically that there is no iota of truth in that write up, he did not go to Owerri and he was not offered any sum of money to harm anyone, not even his brother, Mr Peter Obi, an illustrious son of Anambra.

“Soludo wishes Obi well, he appreciates Anambra voters for supporting him massively, of course, he predicted his victory in Anambra and remember, there was no form of violence or electoral malfeasance in Anambra Anambra, that speaks a lot about the peaceful nature of Soludo.”

He, therefore, advised people of the state home and abroad to disregard the report, saying it’s a plot to cause chaos in the state ahead of the forthcoming State Assembly election in the state.

