ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Buhari-era minister Solomon Dalung wants you to know he's a revolutionary now

Samson Toromade

Dalung has turned his social media accounts into cannons to fire missiles at the government.

Solomon Dalung wants an end to bad governance [X/@solomondalung]
Solomon Dalung wants an end to bad governance [X/@solomondalung]

Recommended articles

A couple of years after he lost his ministerial position, he criticised the administration of his former boss for not doing enough to curb insecurity sweeping the country. "Nigeria is bleeding to coma," he declared in a Facebook post on December 13, 2021.

His anti-government posture has since kicked up a notch with the administration of President Bola Tinubu which took over from the Buhari administration in May 2023. The former minister has turned his social media accounts into cannons to fire missiles at the leadership of the former Lagos State governor.

In a July 9, 2024 post on X, formerly Twitter, Dalung said he discovered Tinubu would be "another tragedy" when he met him in 2022, prompting him to stop working for his campaign team.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am not an opponent of the Tinubu regime but an enemy of injustice, nepotism, corruption propaganda and impunity... his leadership credentials are tinted with absurdities, while his governance style thrives on state capture," he posted.

Solomon Dalung is pointing fingers a lot these days [Facebook/Solomon Dalung]
Solomon Dalung is pointing fingers a lot these days [Facebook/Solomon Dalung] Pulse Nigeria

In another X post the previous day, the trained lawyer slammed the current administration for failing to tackle insecurity and declared, "Nigeria is under rogue regime."

The 59-year-old has also called the president insincere numerous times. In a June 17 X post, he accused the 72-year-old of mocking Nigerians by asking them to sacrifice for the country while his government remained wasteful, and insensitive to the suffering of the masses.

Like many of Tinubu's critics, Dalung has also called into question the electoral process that propelled him to Aso Rock. When the president took a worrying tumble at the Democracy Day ceremony in Abuja on June 12, the former minister published a post titled THE GODS ARE ANGRY.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wrote, "Can only 8 million people elect a government for over 230 million people? It's beyond common logic that an incredible electoral process can be defined as democratic even when the flaws are stubbornly glaring."

"There's nothing indicating that Nigerians should expect anything from this clueless administration. At best, more people will die before 2027, while celebrations of propaganda, hypocrisy, impunity, and falsehood continue as distortion of leadership catastrophe," he added.

Solomon Dalung wants Nigerians to demand good governance [Facebook/Solomon Dalung Foundation]
Solomon Dalung wants Nigerians to demand good governance [Facebook/Solomon Dalung Foundation] Pulse Nigeria

Dalung's campaign is not without a goal: he wants Nigerians to revolt. He's posted about such a move numerous times, calling on Nigerians to protest against incompetent governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

He's gone to dramatic lengths to press his demand, recently appearing in multiple videos in which he dressed in animal skin clothing, reacting to revolutionary songs in the background.

In a July 7 post, he appeared in a video, standing attentively while he played Twokay2Wo and Falo Da Vulcan's Youth Song (16 June 1976), a 2021 song referencing the bloody Soweto uprisings against South Africa's apartheid government.

Previously the same day, he posted a similar video, this time his left arm stretched in front of him in a signature protest pose while Idris Abdulkareem's Jaga Jaga song played in the background.

"An oppressor cannot take his knee off the neck of the poor without resistance. We all have the right to better lives. End bad governance now in Nigeria," he captioned the post.

He posted three other similar videos on July 7. In two of them, he played Hugh Masekela's popular revolutionary song, Sechaba, composed for the popular 1992 musical drama film Sarafina! For the other video, he played Khanyo Maphumulo's Freedom Is Coming, also from Sarafina!

ADVERTISEMENT

"Arise oppressed people and end bad governance in Nigeria," he captioned one of them.

Solomon Dalung hasn't been a fan of the government since he left the scene unceremoniously in 2019
Solomon Dalung hasn't been a fan of the government since he left the scene unceremoniously in 2019 ece-auto-gen

There's nothing new happening here. Many Nigerian politicians have in the past found their critical all-knowing voice after leaving office where they could have made more of an impact. But Dalung swears he's different.

The former lecturer is very quick to point out that, as a University of Jos student, he was arrested, brutalised and detained in the same prison as former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, in 1995.

"I am not a novice to the struggle, it has been my life," he boasted in the July 9 post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who believes him?

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. He is a multimedia storyteller with 10 years of experience across politics, health, and pop culture. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Buni hires 3,196 youths into civil service since 2019

Governor Buni hires 3,196 youths into civil service since 2019

How Supreme Court verdict on local govt freedom will impact grassroots development

How Supreme Court verdict on local govt freedom will impact grassroots development

‘You’ve been caged’ - Ndume suffers backlash over comment against Tinubu

‘You’ve been caged’ - Ndume suffers backlash over comment against Tinubu

89-yr-old Owolabi Olakulehin to be crowned new Olubadan of Ibadan today

89-yr-old Owolabi Olakulehin to be crowned new Olubadan of Ibadan today

Buhari-era minister Solomon Dalung wants you to know he's a revolutionary now

Buhari-era minister Solomon Dalung wants you to know he's a revolutionary now

10 boats recovered as army arrests 21 suspected oil thieves in Abia

10 boats recovered as army arrests 21 suspected oil thieves in Abia

You can't stop us from voting Tinubu in 2027 - Arewa group chides El-Rufai's son

You can't stop us from voting Tinubu in 2027 - Arewa group chides El-Rufai's son

Alimosho most affected as Lagos records 850 emergency incidents in 6 months

Alimosho most affected as Lagos records 850 emergency incidents in 6 months

NiMET says thunderstorms, rain will visit Nigeria for 3 days starting Friday

NiMET says thunderstorms, rain will visit Nigeria for 3 days starting Friday

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State and Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai. [Facebook]

Gov Sani restores traditional ruler dethroned by El-Rufai

Sim Fubara [Facebook]

We're not deterred - Fubara reacts to Appeal Court ruling on Rivers Assembly

You can't stop us from voting Tinubu in 2027 - Arewa group chides El-Rufai's son

You can't stop us from voting Tinubu in 2027 - Arewa group chides El-Rufai's son

Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP [Twitter/Debo Ologunagba]

That was a child’s play - PDP reacts to court judgement against Ighodalo