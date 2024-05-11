ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

How I was abandoned in Jos hospital over ₦80k - Ex-Minster Dalung

Segun Adeyemi

Dalung expressed surprise at the hospital's treatment, especially considering his long-standing patronage.

Solomon Dalung [Facebook]
Solomon Dalung [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Dalung fell ill on Wednesday and quickly sought medical attention, but his condition deteriorated rapidly, leading to unconsciousness shortly after being assessed by doctors.

In a post shared via X on Friday, Dalung recounted how he was rushed into the emergency ward but was left unattended for over four hours due to unresolved admission deposit issues.

Despite regaining consciousness later, Dalung had to arrange the deposit payment himself before receiving the necessary medical care.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I took ill on Wednesday, arrived at the hospital, and shortly became unconscious after doctor’s interviews. I was ferried into the emergency ward but abandoned for over four hours due to non-payment of admission deposits. Regained partial consciousness and later did the transfer of deposit.

“After that, I fell into unconsciousness again for about seven hours. To God be the glory, I have been discharged after three days and recovering. Were it not for partial consciousness to pay the deposits, I would have been Mr. late. Many Nigerians have gone this way. Where is our humanity?” he wrote.

As reported by Punch, the minister stated that he passed out and couldn't pay using his phone, yet the hospital officials demanded an N80,000 deposit before providing treatment.

Dalung expressed surprise at the hospital's treatment, especially considering his long-standing patronage.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “We left the house around 3:30pm and got to the hospital around 4 pm, but the doctor did not come out. Instead, he said I should come in. He didn’t even produce a wheelchair to take me in. So, my orderly and driver held me and took me to the doctor’s office.

“He asked me the normal questions, but then I was already transiting into subconsciousness, so I was not even hearing what he was saying. I managed to tell him, ‘I can’t sit anymore. Can I lie down?’ And he said I should lie down in the bed in his office, and he concluded his questions. I remember him saying, ‘admission’. I shook my head in response.

“Then three of them came. Instead of taking me to the ward, because it’s a hospital I’m familiar with, I was ferried into the emergency ward. Why emergency ward? I couldn’t do anything, so I lied down and just went off. I didn’t know what was happening. They administered an intravenous injection on me. They brought the medication to me, but it was kept in the room.

“After four hours, I suddenly became very cold, so I became conscious. And I raised my head and saw some drugs in a cartoon but I couldn’t move or do anything, so, I was just there for few moments, then my orderly came in and then the drama of deposit started. Deposit about what? Take me into admission. They said they couldn’t administer the drugs on me, that I had to pay the deposit before I would be taken to the ward, and then they would administer the drugs. Then, my consciousness became erratic again.

“I’m not even new to the hospital. That’s where my medical records are. The last two months I had my medical checkup, it was there. I’ve been admitted there a couple of times. That’s where my wife died. They’ve been treating my family members. That’s why I’m yet to come to terms with how I was treated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They discharged me without even telling me what they treated me for, so I insisted I wanted to see the doctor and that I won’t leave until I saw him. I went on to see him, and I asked him, ‘You have discharged me. What did you treat me for?’ He told me it was high malaria concentration and infection. I walked out.”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tragedy as influential northern monarch dies at 70

Tragedy as influential northern monarch dies at 70

How I was abandoned in Jos hospital over ₦80k - Ex-Minster Dalung

How I was abandoned in Jos hospital over ₦80k - Ex-Minster Dalung

EFCC bans dollar transactions in embassies, mandate naira use

EFCC bans dollar transactions in embassies, mandate naira use

President targets young people with a plan for them to have more children

President targets young people with a plan for them to have more children

Binance saga: Fresh twist as lawmaker linked with $140m bribe allegation reacts

Binance saga: Fresh twist as lawmaker linked with $140m bribe allegation reacts

Ndume: APC Senator challenges Tinubu's proposed cybersecurity levy

Ndume: APC Senator challenges Tinubu's proposed cybersecurity levy

2024 UTME: 174 Deeper Life students hit over 300 JAMB score

2024 UTME: 174 Deeper Life students hit over 300 JAMB score

Gov Fubara issues executive order as Rivers Assembly holds sitting at govt house

Gov Fubara issues executive order as Rivers Assembly holds sitting at govt house

Naira becomes worst-performing currency as dollar shortage looms nationwide

Naira becomes worst-performing currency as dollar shortage looms nationwide

Pulse Sports

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Parents are in pain because of Bobrisky, Nigerians lament over cross-dressing

Parents are in pain today because of Bobrisky, Nigerians lament cross-dressing

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Gov AbdulRazaq excited as Kwara UTME candidates record impressive scores

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]

Traditional rulers wants Nigerians to pray for political leaders to succeed

The Sandomierz goat is one of three breeds of Polish goats [Facebook/Zoo Lubin]

Zoo visitors blamed for tragic death of goat who just gave birth