ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We failed Nigerians and Buhari now lives in regret, former minister Dalung

Nurudeen Shotayo

The former minister said the Buhari government failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians.

We failed Nigerians and Buhari now lives in regret, former Minister Dalung. [thebridgenewsng]
We failed Nigerians and Buhari now lives in regret, former Minister Dalung. [thebridgenewsng]

Recommended articles

The former minister also claimed that Buhari now lives in regret seeing how his name is being 'dragged in the mud' by some of his allies.

Dalung, who served as a minister during Buhari's first term between 2015 and 2019, said as a founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), he felt responsible for speaking the truth.

The Plateau State-born politician disclosed these in a recent interview with Trust Radio, owned by Media Trust Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We failed to meet our expectations, and I am not hypocritical because as a major stakeholder who campaigned vigorously in 2015 and went to the nooks and crannies of the north, of all the promises we made, we fulfilled none of them,” he said.

Dalung added, “The political covenant we had with Nigerians while campaigning was that we were going to address the security situation; we were going to revamp the economy; and we were going to give corruption a major technical blow so that we could minimize it to the barest minimum.

“Looking back, reflecting and evaluating the situation as it is today, we failed woefully.”

Though he described Buhari as a very honest, leader who believe in people around him, he said the former President got his name dragged in the mud by the same people he trusted.

However, the former minister believed that the APC administration he served in recorded some modest feats, especially in the area of security.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He (Buhari) is a very honest man who believed that everybody around him was an honest person, he brought them and trusted them. Today, I believe he is living in regret.

“They have dragged his name and integrity not only into the mud and they’ve reduced his image.

“Banditry and terrorism got minimized in terms of attacks, but it’s still flourishing, the complete change of dynamics in the security situation worse than ever before in the history of this country, and is a remarkable failure and indictment too on the APC, because these were not part the democratic covenant they had with Nigerians,” Dalung added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt seals popular Ikoyi nightclub over noise pollution

Lagos govt seals popular Ikoyi nightclub over noise pollution

I need money to marry new wife, says 67-yr-old man arrested for ingesting cocaine

I need money to marry new wife, says 67-yr-old man arrested for ingesting cocaine

We failed Nigerians and Buhari now lives in regret, former minister Dalung

We failed Nigerians and Buhari now lives in regret, former minister Dalung

9 railway workers suspended over ticketing fraud

9 railway workers suspended over ticketing fraud

Aliko Dangote: A fearless advocate for quality education and success

Aliko Dangote: A fearless advocate for quality education and success

Leave us out your court fight with Tinubu, Kwankwaso's NNPP tells Atiku

Leave us out your court fight with Tinubu, Kwankwaso's NNPP tells Atiku

Bauchi govt sacks civil servant for forgery, recruitment scam

Bauchi govt sacks civil servant for forgery, recruitment scam

Terrorists on rampage in Kaduna community, abduct 30 farmers

Terrorists on rampage in Kaduna community, abduct 30 farmers

Adeleke tasks stakeholders on feedback mechanism for good governance

Adeleke tasks stakeholders on feedback mechanism for good governance

Pulse Sports

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha advises Osimhen on decision to leave Napoli

Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha advises Osimhen on decision to leave Napoli

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Nigerian police officer checking a vehicle documents at a checkpoint. [Carmart]

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu