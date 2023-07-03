ADVERTISEMENT
Sokoto Govt sets up panel to review Tambuwal’s appointments

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State has set up a nine-man panel to review all appointments made by former governor Aminu Tambuwal close to the end of his administration.

Ahmad Aliyu, Governor of Sokoto State (Credit: Punch Newspaper)

A statement by Malam Abubakar Bawa, Press Secretary to the governor on Monday in Sokoto, also said that the panel would look at the relocation of the institutions and appointment of members of their Governing Councils by the past administration.

They are also to review all recent appointments of traditional rulers made by former governor Aminu Tambuwal and address complaints raised against some of those appointed.

“It is to further advise the government on any matter of public interest related to issues on the matter.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Aliyu had on assumption of office suspended the appointments of affected traditional rulers and ordered the cancellation of the renaming of the tertiary institutions. He also dissolved the governing boards of all parastatals and agencies in the state.

Members of the panel are; Bature Shinkafi, Dr Kulu Abubakar, Isa Sadiq-Achida, Suleiman S/Fulani, and Dr Umar Yabo, as Secretary, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

