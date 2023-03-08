Sokoto Concerned Citizens condemn Tambuwal’s incitement, seeks redress

Addressing newsmen in Sokoto on Wednesday, the National Coordinator of the group, Alhaji Abubakar Sokoto, called on security agencies to note and treat such incitement as an act of sabotage against the country’s fragile peace, stability and democracy.

Sokoto said the group had petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, and INEC as the electoral empire in separate letters dated March 6.

Copies of the documents were made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Wednesday by the group.

The national coordinator also confirmed that the group had written petitions against people who were identified committing atrocities during the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections across the state.

“As we are waiting for the result of our petition, we were confronted with unfortunate, unguarded and provocative statement of Tambuwal.

“His statement monitored by members of our Association and many indigenes, the governor was heard giving verbal strong instruction to tie any rascal with a rope to a stake during the election like a common animal.

“This is meaning that, his supporters should take the laws into their hands,” Sokoto alleged.

According to him, the group is concerned that no provision of the law directed that those who contravened electoral rules be treated as such.

“We have seen a video clip going viral on people of Binji Local Government obeying the instruction of the governor, pursuing, attacking inflicting injuries to people in the area.

“In the same unfortunate statement, Tambuwal was heard saying he aligned himself with the statement of Shetiman Goronyo, who called for a Jihad (holy war) on opponents in the election.

“We suspect that the provocative words were aimed at making Sokoto a theater of war during the next coming election, wondering what does the governor want to achieve with that.

“In view of the above, and for the sake of indigenes being among the peace, loving people of the country we solicit for your prompt and decisive action by sending adequate security personnel to cover the state which has become a dark spot for political activities,” he solicited.

He acknowledged the IG-P’s desire to make sure that the general elections and likely rescheduled national election later in some states of the federation were free, fair and credible.

The group further sought for the intervention of retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, Co-chairman of the Peace Committee; and heads of United States, European Union, Commonwealth and African Election Monitoring Committees.

“This is to prevail on Tambuwal to retract his unfortunate and provocative statement.

“The governor should also be made to make statewide broadcast calling on the good people of the state to be peaceful and eschew violence during and after the election, and work towards that.

“Achieving this will be great breakthrough for the election monitoring committees and that will justify the time, resources and energy expended on this is not in vain,” he stressed.