ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Shettima urges House of Reps to support Tinubu’s transformation agenda

News Agency Of Nigeria
Kashim Shettima, Vice President of Nigeria. [Daily Trust]
Kashim Shettima, Vice President of Nigeria. [Daily Trust]

He stated that Nigeria needs to work in harmony and he reassured that the government was willing to work for the good of the nation.

Recommended articles

ADVERTISEMENT

Shettima made the call on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Abuja when he received the leadership of the 10th House of Representatives on a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The delegation was led by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

According to Shettima, the president is determined to redefine the meaning and concept of modern leadership as he started firing on all cylinders from day one.

The president has proved his competence, his capability and his commitment; I urge you, the speaker and the esteemed leadership of the house to support the president in his noble objectives of transforming this nation.

“The state of affairs in our country requires that we coalesce into a single force irrespective of differences in political affiliations or religious persuasions, tribal and sectional backgrounds because what binds us together supersedes what divides us.

“It is very difficult to remove the building blocks holding this country together.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are a kaleidoscope of colours; we are essentially one people tied to a common destiny, so, let’s work together.’’

He said that Nigeria needed to work in harmony and reassured that the government was willing to work for the good of the nation. The vice president restated Tinubu’s support for the legislature, adding that both the president and the vice president were former members of the National Assembly.

So, we are members of the same fraternity, members of the same family.

“My heart goes with you, my support you will have; we will find windows of harmonious ways to work together for the good of our nation.”

Shettima extolled the leadership qualities of the new principal officers of the House of Representatives and implored them to rally round the speaker, support him, nurture him, and defend him to work for the good of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

We are proud of you, we urge you to work as a team because we have moved passed the phase of politics; we are now in the phase of governance.

“We need to coalesce into a single force and address the core challenges facing us in this country.”

Earlier, Abbas introduced the new principal officers and assured the vice president of the lower chamber’s support for all Federal Government programmes and policies.

We are willing to partner and collaborate with you to work on everything that is in the interest of the Nigerian public.”

Other members of the delegation were Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, Deputy Majority Leader, Halims Abdullahi, Chief Whip, Bello Kumo and Deputy Chief Whip, Adewunmi Onanuga. Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda; Deputy Minority Leader, Aliyu Madaki, Minority Whip, Ali Isah, and Deputy Minority Whip, George Ozodinobi were also in the delegation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC chairman Adamu already in 2027 eyeing second term for President Tinubu

APC chairman Adamu already in 2027 eyeing second term for President Tinubu

'2023 elections has come and gone, electoral process must reflect people's choice' - Onoja

'2023 elections has come and gone, electoral process must reflect people's choice' - Onoja

Tribunal admits Gobir’s educational certificates, adjourns case

Tribunal admits Gobir’s educational certificates, adjourns case

'I am in touch with my boss, he is recuperating well' - Aiyedatiwa

'I am in touch with my boss, he is recuperating well' - Aiyedatiwa

Shettima urges House of Reps to support Tinubu’s transformation agenda

Shettima urges House of Reps to support Tinubu’s transformation agenda

Alex Otti appoints J Martins, Kanu Nwankwo, others into Abia state government

Alex Otti appoints J Martins, Kanu Nwankwo, others into Abia state government

ECOWAS court slaps ₦60m fine on Nigerian government over police brutality

ECOWAS court slaps ₦60m fine on Nigerian government over police brutality

Asset Recovery Committee seizes exotic cars from Ortom's home

Asset Recovery Committee seizes exotic cars from Ortom's home

Stella Oduah knows nothing about alleged NYSC fraud case against her

Stella Oduah knows nothing about alleged NYSC fraud case against her

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

Mbappe out, Osimhen in: PSG plot stunning move for Super Eagles striker

Mbappe out, Osimhen in: PSG plot stunning move for Super Eagles striker

Kylian Mbappé’s mother: 9 things to know about Fayza Lamari, the powerful woman in the middle of the PSG star’s contract debacle

Kylian Mbappé’s mother: 9 things to know about Fayza Lamari, the powerful woman in the middle of the PSG star’s contract debacle

Maguire training 3 times daily with ex-Chelsea star, plans to fight for Man United shirt

Maguire training 3 times daily with ex-Chelsea star, plans to fight for Man United shirt

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Senate President, Ahmad Lawan. [TheCable]

EU says Supreme Court created bad image for itself with Ahmad Lawan ruling

Atiku Abubakar

Atiku blames Tinubu for worsening poverty, inflation in just 40 days

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Oraclenews]

'Idan has landed' – President Tinubu joins Threads

Labour Party (LP) chairman, Julius Abure (left), insists the party has presented enough evidence to prove Peter Obi (right) won the 2023 presidential election [Premium Times]

LP wants supporters to prepare for rerun election, as APC is allegedly doing