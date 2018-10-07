Pulse.ng logo
Shehu Sani remains Kaduna Central candidate – APC

Shehu Sani Controversy as APC says Senator remains Kaduna Central candidate

The Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Yekini Nabena, gave the clarification in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

Senator Shehu Sani denies dumping APC play Shehu Sani remains Kaduna Central candidate – APC (Facebook)

The National body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that Sen. Shehu Sani remained its only senatorial candidate from Kaduna Central.

The Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Yekini Nabena, gave the clarification in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

He said Sani was the only senatorial candidate from the zone that was duly recognised by the national body.

Sen. Shehu Sani had distanced himself from the primary election held in the state on Saturday, where he was said to have lost to Special Adviser to Gov. Nasir El-rufai on Political Affairs, Malam Uba Sani.

The Returning Officer of the primary held at Murtala Muhammef Square, Kaduna, Prof. Eddie Floyd-Igbo, declared Uba Sani, a Special Adviser to Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i, as the winner with 2,088 votes, while Shehu Sani garnered only 15 votes.

Another rival, Usman Ibrahim-Sardauna, was said to have secured only 129 votes.

Nabena, however, reiterated that, “as far as Kaduna Central Zone 2 is concerned, the only candidate is Sen. Shehu Sani.

“Yes election took place in that zone because of the House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly but for the senatorial position the only candidate is Sen. Shehu Sani.

“The governor cannot dictate to the party.”

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the APC headquarters had announced Sen. Shehu Sani as it’s only candidate cleared to contest the Kaduna Central senatorial seat in 2019 elections.

