ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Sheath your swords and revert to status quo - PDP BoT tells NWC factions

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to Wabara, BoT remains fully committed to its role of promoting peace, unity, and progress within the party.

Sheath your swords and revert to status quo - PDP BoT tells NWC factions
Sheath your swords and revert to status quo - PDP BoT tells NWC factions

Recommended articles

The board made the call in a statement issued by its Chairman, Sen. Adolphus Wabara, on Friday in Abuja, as part of its moves to intervene in the ongoing internal crisis within the party’s national leadership.

Wabara called on all sides of the NWC to sheath their swords and de-escalate the tension.

He also called on the warring persons to revert to the status quo to preserve the unity and stability of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We understand that disagreements may arise but as a party with a long-standing tradition of internal democracy, we must not let these challenges derail our collective vision.

“The BoT will meet with the members of the NWC to intervene, foster reconciliation, and ensure that normalcy is restored in the NWC of our great party.

“We call on all party faithful and supporters to remain calm during this period.

“PDP has an effective conflict resolution mechanism, and we are confident that the current issues will be addressed and resolved in a manner that strengthens the party,” he said.

According to Wabara, BoT remains fully committed to its role of promoting peace, unity, and progress within the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports had earlier reported the worsening crisis within the country’s main opposition party, with the emergence of two factions, each issuing separate statements suspending key officers of the NWC.

A faction of the NWC had, in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba on Friday, suspended the acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, for alleged anti-party activity.

The faction had also announced Alhaji Yayari Mohammed as the new acting National Chairman of the party.

Meanwhile, another faction of the NWC loyal to Damagum also announced the suspension of the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, and Ologunagba for alleged disloyalty to the part.

The NWC faction, in a statement by the party’s National Director of Publicity, Pastor Chinwe Nnorom, directed Ologunagba and Kamaldeen Ajibade to step aside.

ADVERTISEMENT

The faction also constituted a committee to be chaired by the Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja, to investigate the issues raised against the officers in compliance with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

“Following the NWC’s decision, it directed their respective deputies to the two suspended national officers to assume office in acting capacity with effect from Friday, pending the conclusion of an investigation by the committee.

“The deputies are Ibrahim Manga, acting National Publicity Secretary and Mr Okechukwu Osuoha, acting National Legal Adviser,” Nnorom said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Be strong, confident - Tinubu tells Nigeria girl-child

Be strong, confident - Tinubu tells Nigeria girl-child

Joint task force smashes syndicate, bust illegal alcohol factory in Anambra

Joint task force smashes syndicate, bust illegal alcohol factory in Anambra

NNPC boss, Kyari loses daughter, Shettima sends condolences

NNPC boss, Kyari loses daughter, Shettima sends condolences

Lagos lawmaker splashes ₦30m on constituents to cushion hardship effects

Lagos lawmaker splashes ₦30m on constituents to cushion hardship effects

Sheath your swords and revert to status quo - PDP BoT tells NWC factions

Sheath your swords and revert to status quo - PDP BoT tells NWC factions

Borno Police re-arrest convict after escape during flood incident

Borno Police re-arrest convict after escape during flood incident

Mele Kyari’s NNPCL criticised over alleged hidden fees inflating fuel prices

Mele Kyari’s NNPCL criticised over alleged hidden fees inflating fuel prices

APC suspends Tinubu's minister, 9 others

APC suspends Tinubu's minister, 9 others

Zamfara govt to demolish communities harbouring bandits

Zamfara govt to demolish communities harbouring bandits

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Julius-Abure

Court declares Abure as Labour Party Chairman, orders INEC to comply

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Wike declares 'no regret' for oposing PDP in 2023 election

Adeyemi Ikuforiji. [Facebook]

EFCC appeals Ikuforiji's acquittal on money laundering charges again

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State. [DailyTrust/Facebook]

Fubara defeated as appeal court grants major victory to Wike