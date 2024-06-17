ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Shaibu endorses opposition candidate for Edo governorship election

Segun Adeyemi

Shaibu clarified that his endorsement of the opposition is not an act of disloyalty to his party, noting that even Governor Obaseki had partial affiliations with both the PDP and the Labour Party in the last election.

Philip Shaibu [Facebook]
Philip Shaibu [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Shaibu mentioned that the governorship contest initially featured three local candidates: himself, Okpebholo, and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP).

“I will support a homeboy, I came into politics to contest as the governor of Edo State because I need government to return to homeboy – people that understand our plight, people that understand what the people are feeling. Even the United Nations talks about the need for assessment. We don’t want outsiders; we have experimented with outsiders, and it’s not working, so this time around, we want homeboy,” he said, according to Channel TV.

The former deputy governor made these remarks during the 2024 Father’s Day celebration at Saint Paul’s Catholic Church in Benin City, the capital of Edo State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaibu emphasised that after exiting the race, he is now supporting his preferred candidate from the local area of Okpebholo.

He mentioned that Edo governor Godwin Obaseki has affirmed that everyone is free to support any candidate in elections, which is why Shaibu has openly endorsed the APC governorship candidate despite being a member of the PDP.

He clarified that his endorsement of the opposition is not an act of disloyalty to his party, noting that even Governor Obaseki had partial affiliations with both the PDP and the Labour Party in the last election.

“The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, says that everybody has the right to support whoever he wants to support, but he forgot also that he doesn’t have the right to stop anybody from whom he wants to support,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But I take one part from what he said: we all have the right to support whom we want to support, so it’s my right to decide who I want to support,” he said.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shaibu endorses opposition candidate for Edo governorship election

Shaibu endorses opposition candidate for Edo governorship election

UNIAbuja VC opens up on withheld salaries of ASUU members

UNIAbuja VC opens up on withheld salaries of ASUU members

Edo governorship candidate applauds Nigerian fathers for their sacrifices

Edo governorship candidate applauds Nigerian fathers for their sacrifices

Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day

Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day

10th NASS lawmakers lauded for innovation in budget reforms

10th NASS lawmakers lauded for innovation in budget reforms

BetKing's Euro 2024 campaign offers up to ₦1m new customer offer, special odds boosts

BetKing's Euro 2024 campaign offers up to ₦1m new customer offer, special odds boosts

Has he dumped Obi? Obasanjo sparks reaction online after wearing 'Tinubu's cap'

Has he dumped Obi? Obasanjo sparks reaction online after wearing 'Tinubu's cap'

Why FBI Director Gray’s visit to Nigeria matters

Why FBI Director Gray’s visit to Nigeria matters

Residents send SOS to Lagos govt over poor drainage, flooding

Residents send SOS to Lagos govt over poor drainage, flooding

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu [Getty Images/Facebook]

How I saved Tinubu's political career - Atiku

Rivers 27 PDP lawmakers’ defection to APC,

Rivers Crisis: Court refusal to undo removal of pro-Wike lawmakers sparks reaction

Godswill Akpabio and Nasir El-Rufai [Facebook/X]

Akpabio: Claims of 2027 presidential ambitions with El-Rufai are misleading

My next move is to prostrate to Tinubu - Ex-Lagos PDP chairman who joined APC

My next move is to prostrate to Tinubu - Ex-Lagos PDP chairman who joined APC