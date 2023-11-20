ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Philip Shaibu declares governorship ambition, challenges Obaseki’s leadership

Ima Elijah

Shaibu justified his candidacy by stating the need for practical leadership in Edo State.

Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over the latter's governorship ambition in Edo State. [Golden News}
Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over the latter's governorship ambition in Edo State. [Golden News}

Recommended articles

The announcement comes amid ongoing tensions between Shaibu and his boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Philip Shaibu, who is seeking to contest under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), revealed his intentions during a press briefing in Benin City.

The Deputy Governor recently faced eviction from the Deputy Governor’s Lodge, adding fuel to the speculations of a growing political discord.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaibu justified his candidacy by stating the need for practical leadership in Edo State. He took a swipe at Governor Obaseki, describing his eight-year tenure as an experimental phase for the state.

"Edo needs a practical leader," Shaibu asserted. "You cannot experiment again with somebody that does not understand the politics of a good state and the needs of the people."

Speaking to reporters, Shaibu outlined his vision for the state, noting the importance of competence and experience in governance.

He raised concerns about potential setbacks that could arise if the state were to elect a leader unfamiliar with the intricacies of Edo politics.

"As we approach the 2024 Edo governorship election, competence and experience should be the watchwords. Who is competent? Who is more experienced? Who will hit the ground running from day one?" he questioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Governor went on to express his skepticism about the prospect of experimenting with a new leader, citing potential delays in decision-making and a lack of immediate impact on governance.

"Or do we need a governor that, from day one, will hit the ground running?" Shaibu concluded.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Aliyu calls on leaders to eradicate societal ills, focus on national growth

Gov Aliyu calls on leaders to eradicate societal ills, focus on national growth

Group decries alarming rate of youths involvement in illicit drugs

Group decries alarming rate of youths involvement in illicit drugs

Kano Police alerts the public of violence by political groups in the state

Kano Police alerts the public of violence by political groups in the state

Petroleum tanker drivers threaten to exit NUPENG amid call for leadership resignation

Petroleum tanker drivers threaten to exit NUPENG amid call for leadership resignation

NEDC offers relief materials to fire victims at Muna IDP camp, Maiduguri

NEDC offers relief materials to fire victims at Muna IDP camp, Maiduguri

Sun Africa pledges $2.2 billion for power infrastructure in Nigeria

Sun Africa pledges $2.2 billion for power infrastructure in Nigeria

Gov Nwifuru says Ebonyi will return mission schools to owners by December

Gov Nwifuru says Ebonyi will return mission schools to owners by December

Tinubu’s administration on track to address humanitarian crises - UN envoy

Tinubu’s administration on track to address humanitarian crises - UN envoy

Philip Shaibu declares governorship ambition, challenges Obaseki’s leadership

Philip Shaibu declares governorship ambition, challenges Obaseki’s leadership

Pulse Sports

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dino Melaye is not happy with INEC over Kogi governorship election. [BBC]

I’ve never seen that kind of fraud in my life  —  Dino Melaye condemns Kogi election

Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the PDP in 2023 general election and his NNPP counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso. [Channels TV]

Support Kwankwaso in 2027 if you want to be relevant —  NNPP tells Atiku

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma. [Twitter:HopeUzodinma]

Uzodinma receives certificate of return from INEC after victory in Imo

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang [Twitter:@hunbogj]

This is just a temporary setback - Plateau Gov reacts to sacking by Appeal Court