SGF drums support for Tinubu’s success

Akume made the appeal when the ex-ministerial aides, under the aegis of the Network of former Ministerial Aides (NETMA), paid him a courtesy visit on Monday, July 3 2023 in Abuja.

According to him, Tinubu means well for this country, adding that he is a committed leader who is completely detribalised and committed to the peace and development of the country.

“President Tinubu is very passionate about creating a new path to the greatness of Nigeria through the faithful implementation of the renewed hope agenda of the new administration.

“I urge you to reach out to the Nigerian people with details of the various policies and programmes of the administration.

“This should be done in view of your unique national outlook given your membership that cuts across gender, religious and ethnic backgrounds,” Akume urged.

Earlier, the Chairman of the group and leader of the delegation, Dr Philip Ugbodaga, said that the body was originally set up for synergistic purposes.

He also added that it was for effective coordination of inter-ministerial responsibilities by Special Assistants as well as a strategic peer review platform among aides during their tenure with former ministers.

Ugbodaga, who served as Special Assistant to the immediate past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, commended Tinubu for finding a very worthy personality in Akume for appointment as the SGF.

He noted that Akume had distinguished himself in politics and service to the country and to humanity.

“You played a very critical role in the victory of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, in the last general elections.

“With remarkable intellectual acumen and experiences signposted by your very impactful tenure as the governor of Benue State for eight years, you should be applauded.

“Even as a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for 12 years and as a minister in the immediate past administration for four years, you have done well.

“The country is blessed to have you in the new administration to fitly coordinate and provide crucial impetus to the swift execution of government policies in the renewed agenda of President Tinubu,” Ugbodaga stated.

He explained that the group, the first in the history of the country, existed as the Network of Ministerial Aides (NETMA) during the last administration and had now been transformed to a ‘Policy Advisory Think Tank’.

According to Ugbodaga, as a ‘think tank’, the group looks forward to working closely with the new administration to establish cooperation and partnership at all levels.

Especially as the body has experts in every area urgently needed for the social, political and economic rejuvenation of Nigeria.

“We are confident that, working closely with you, we can offer the services of individual members of our organisation to the new administration in relevant capacities.

“This is as deemed appropriate in the implementation of the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu, by drawing on our institutional memory working in the last administration,” he said.

