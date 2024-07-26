Senator Ifeanyi Ubah bolsters APC Anambra with ₦71m

Senator Ubah, a leading aspirant in the upcoming APC gubernatorial primary, has brought a substantial grassroots following, significantly bolstering the party's presence in the state.

The donation breakdown includes ₦50 million from Senator Ubah, N5 million each from Princess Esom Nwafor Orizu, Prince Emeka Egwuekwe (Apakata Onyi Enugwu-Agidi), and Chief Chinedu Okeke (Ekwe Ogidi), ₦3 million from Lord Michael Mbanefo, ₦2 million from Arinze Awogu (Ikemba Front), and N1 million from Hon. Acobarry Chukwuma.

Senator Ubah emphasised his commitment to the APC, stating, "This substantial contribution will fund various party activities and initiatives, solidifying our position as a key player within the party."

His donation has sparked a wave of support, with several followers stepping forward to contribute, thereby rallying enthusiasm among party members.

Since Ubah's entrance into the APC, there has been a noticeable increase in party strength and support.

His efforts have addressed previous concerns about the lack of a reward system, which had led to a loss of followers.

Ubah empowers party members

Ubah's revolutionary approach has transformed the APC in Anambra, achieving what no one had since the party's formation in the state.

In addition to financial support, Senator Ubah has donated Keke Napep vehicles to all chairmen, provided motorcycles, generators, and branded uniforms to party faithful, and bankrolled the first colloquium in Anambra, inviting all National Working Committee members and the National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Ubah has also organised the largest empowerment program for the people of Anambra South, further demonstrating his commitment to the party and the state.