ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah bolsters APC Anambra with ₦71m

Segun Adeyemi

Last year, Senator Ubah defected from the Young Progressives Party (YPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah
Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

Recommended articles

Senator Ubah, a leading aspirant in the upcoming APC gubernatorial primary, has brought a substantial grassroots following, significantly bolstering the party's presence in the state.

The donation breakdown includes ₦50 million from Senator Ubah, N5 million each from Princess Esom Nwafor Orizu, Prince Emeka Egwuekwe (Apakata Onyi Enugwu-Agidi), and Chief Chinedu Okeke (Ekwe Ogidi), ₦3 million from Lord Michael Mbanefo, ₦2 million from Arinze Awogu (Ikemba Front), and N1 million from Hon. Acobarry Chukwuma.

Senator Ubah emphasised his commitment to the APC, stating, "This substantial contribution will fund various party activities and initiatives, solidifying our position as a key player within the party."

ADVERTISEMENT

His donation has sparked a wave of support, with several followers stepping forward to contribute, thereby rallying enthusiasm among party members.

Since Ubah's entrance into the APC, there has been a noticeable increase in party strength and support.

His efforts have addressed previous concerns about the lack of a reward system, which had led to a loss of followers.

Ubah's revolutionary approach has transformed the APC in Anambra, achieving what no one had since the party's formation in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to financial support, Senator Ubah has donated Keke Napep vehicles to all chairmen, provided motorcycles, generators, and branded uniforms to party faithful, and bankrolled the first colloquium in Anambra, inviting all National Working Committee members and the National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Ubah has also organised the largest empowerment program for the people of Anambra South, further demonstrating his commitment to the party and the state.

His leadership, financial support, and strong network of supporters have positioned the APC in Anambra for continued growth and success in future elections.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Famous lawyer writes IGP to notify him of planned protest, requests police presence

Famous lawyer writes IGP to notify him of planned protest, requests police presence

Keyamo commended for improved aviation sector reforms

Keyamo commended for improved aviation sector reforms

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah bolsters APC Anambra with ₦71m

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah bolsters APC Anambra with ₦71m

Cross River Assembly passes ₦437.876bn supplementary budget for development projects

Cross River Assembly passes ₦437.876bn supplementary budget for development projects

Federal Government reports oil revenue growth from 11% to 30% in H1 2024

Federal Government reports oil revenue growth from 11% to 30% in H1 2024

Lawmakers to remove federal universities from Band A power tariff to cut costs

Lawmakers to remove federal universities from Band A power tariff to cut costs

LP crisis thickens as 2014 execs demand 'consent' judgement implementation

LP crisis thickens as 2014 execs demand 'consent' judgement implementation

No allowances slash, just adjustments - FG denies students allowance cut reports

No allowances slash, just adjustments - FG denies students allowance cut reports

Bomb explodes at popular livestock market in Yobe

Bomb explodes at popular livestock market in Yobe

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From people's representatives to Tinubu's puppet - Atiku blasts senators over Ndume

Senators turning into Tinubu's puppets - Atiku fumes over Ndume's sacking

Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over the latter's governorship ambition in Edo State. [Golden News}

I called Obaseki's phone 111 times, he refused to pick up - Shaibu

Breaking: Labour Party picks Doyin Okupe as Peter Obi's running mate. [NPRESS]

You betrayed Atiku, I'm done with you - Doyin Okupe tells Obi

Deputy Governor of Edo, Philips Shaibu [X:@HonPhilipShaibu]

Shaibu officially joins APC, locked in warm embrace with Oshiomhole