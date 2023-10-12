BREAKING: Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of Anambra defects from YPP to APC

Ubah, who was the sole representative of the YPP in the current Senate, made the announcement yesterday on the Senate floor during the session presided over by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Ubah's decision to switch parties was revealed in a formal letter read aloud by Senator Akpabio.

In the letter, Ubah cited "irreconcilable differences" within the YPP as the primary reason for his defection, indicating a growing discord within the opposition party. After the reading of the letter, the Senate President swiftly directed that Ubah be allocated a new seat, symbolising his shift in political allegiance.

