BREAKING: Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of Anambra defects from YPP to APC

Ima Elijah

The APC's majority in the Senate has now increased to an 60 members.

Ifeanyi Ubah [Punch]
Ifeanyi Ubah [Punch]

Ubah, who was the sole representative of the YPP in the current Senate, made the announcement yesterday on the Senate floor during the session presided over by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Ubah's decision to switch parties was revealed in a formal letter read aloud by Senator Akpabio.

In the letter, Ubah cited "irreconcilable differences" within the YPP as the primary reason for his defection, indicating a growing discord within the opposition party. After the reading of the letter, the Senate President swiftly directed that Ubah be allocated a new seat, symbolising his shift in political allegiance.

This move holds significant implications for the balance of power within the Senate. With Ubah's defection, the APC's majority in the Senate has now increased to an 60 members, consolidating the ruling party's influence over legislative decisions.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

