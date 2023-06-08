The sports category has moved to a new website.
Senator Clement Annie Okonkwo passes away at 63

Ima Elijah

The Senator died after battling terminal illness

Late Clement Annie Okonkwo [Punch]
The senator, who recently celebrated his 63rd birthday on May 23, 2023, succumbed to his illness on Wednesday, June 07.

Senator Okonkwo, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was elected in 2007 to represent the Anambra Central Senatorial Zone in Anambra State, garnering support from his constituents throughout his tenure. Known for his dedication to public service, he played a significant role in shaping policies and legislation that affected the lives of many Nigerians.

According to sources close to the family, Senator Okonkwo had been undergoing treatment in the United States of America and was showing signs of improvement. However, his condition took a turn for the worse in recent days, leading to his untimely demise.

The late senator leaves behind a legacy of political achievement and a grieving family. His son, Uchenna Harris Okonkwo, following in his father's footsteps, is the House of Representatives Member-Elect for Idemili North and Idemili South Federal Constituencies in Anambra State.

Ima Elijah

