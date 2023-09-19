ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Senate President Akpabio is not thinking about social media regulation bill

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akpabio said laws already exist guiding social media activities.

Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]
Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]

Recommended articles

Akpabio was represented by the Senate Committee Chairman on ICT, Senator Shuiab Salisu, at the Parliamentarian Symposium of Africa Internet Governance Forum (AIGF), hosted by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Tuesday in Abuja.

The theme of the programme was Transforming Africa's Digital Landscape: Empowering Inclusion, Security, and Innovation.

He said that the theme was a reflection of the deepest yearnings of all Africans for concerted efforts to keep in step with the rest of the world in the ICT race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akpabio said, "I am not sure that there is going to be a specific bill on social media regulation. However, there are laws in various areas, social media is just one space.

"So, rather than having a specific legislation on social media. I will rather say social media is just one platform. The same way people have used regular media platform, to commit libel."

Speaking on the youthful age of the African population, he said, "Africa may have missed out in the first, second, and third Industrial Revolutions but on the fourth is based on digital competence and knowledge system. Africa is placed in position to lead this digital revolution.

"I think a lot of things are happening that we need to also create awareness among the citizens. I will work together with my colleagues in the House of Representatives to drive an agenda that will ensure our country, Nigeria begins the trajectory to greatness using technology as an enabler to regulate social future."

Akpabio said this reality had compelled convocation to seek ways to develop, apply and arrive at shared norms, rules, decision-making procedures and other activities that would impact on the evolvement and utilisation of the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Secretary General (AIGF), Hon. Samuel George, member Ghanaian Parliament, who spoke on internet Governance in Africa said that Governments on the African continent were doing a fantastic job when it comes to the processes of digitalisation.

George said that people would like politicians to focus more on bricks and physical infrastructure than putting in more resources into digital rights.

He added, "We are seeing a lot more government services becoming digitalised; social services, government services, health care, justice, are becoming digital platforms.

"West African sub region Nigeria, is a big leader in that so we believe that governments are doing well.

"As a politician, I know that we have challenges and that is one of the things we reach out to the media that citizens need to understand the value of digital infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If politicians come in and say that they have passed a digital rights bill to the citizens, they have not done anything but when they build a hospital they have done something.

"So those are the things that influence the decisions that politicians make."

According to George, instead of putting in more resources into digital rights, which affect everything done online now, focus is rather placed on bricks and physical infrastructure.

He said, "So, you help us to raise the issues of digital rights and digital frameworks.

"You are talking about legislation and creating safe spaces on the internet and making sure that governments have the right framework for internet problems and the safety of citizens digital rights."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court refuses to protect senator who claimed he influenced his judge wife

Court refuses to protect senator who claimed he influenced his judge wife

Tinubu to address UN General Assembly at 11pm tonight

Tinubu to address UN General Assembly at 11pm tonight

Senate President Akpabio is not thinking about social media regulation bill

Senate President Akpabio is not thinking about social media regulation bill

Tinubu advocates increased investment in African youths

Tinubu advocates increased investment in African youths

LP, Peter Obi challenge PEPT verdict at Supreme Court

LP, Peter Obi challenge PEPT verdict at Supreme Court

Falana pursues truth in Mohbad's death

Falana pursues truth in Mohbad's death

Peter Obi mourns the untimely passing of Mohbad

Peter Obi mourns the untimely passing of Mohbad

Nigeria hosts 68 countries to figure out how to tackle drug trafficking

Nigeria hosts 68 countries to figure out how to tackle drug trafficking

BREAKING: Nationwide blackout again as national grid suffers major collapse

BREAKING: Nationwide blackout again as national grid suffers major collapse

Pulse Sports

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu locked out of his office [Leadership]

'Powers above' deny Deputy Shaibu access to Edo Government Office

Onochie characterised Obi's actions as an attempt to manipulate his supporters into seeking a violent change of government.

'Pull in this clown,' Lauretta Onochie calls for Peter Obi's arrest

Attah's win was met with resistance by the Eti-Osa residents and was further challenged in court by opposing parties

Tribunal removes Atta of LP, orders supplementary election in Eti-Osa

Olusegun Obasanjo says Oyo State monarchs must show respect to Governor Seyi Makinde [Premium Times]

Obasanjo stands firm, insists Oyo monarchs respect Governor Makinde