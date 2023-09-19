Senate President Akpabio is not thinking about social media regulation bill

Akpabio was represented by the Senate Committee Chairman on ICT, Senator Shuiab Salisu, at the Parliamentarian Symposium of Africa Internet Governance Forum (AIGF), hosted by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Tuesday in Abuja.

The theme of the programme was Transforming Africa's Digital Landscape: Empowering Inclusion, Security, and Innovation.

He said that the theme was a reflection of the deepest yearnings of all Africans for concerted efforts to keep in step with the rest of the world in the ICT race.

Akpabio said, "I am not sure that there is going to be a specific bill on social media regulation. However, there are laws in various areas, social media is just one space.

"So, rather than having a specific legislation on social media. I will rather say social media is just one platform. The same way people have used regular media platform, to commit libel."

Speaking on the youthful age of the African population, he said, "Africa may have missed out in the first, second, and third Industrial Revolutions but on the fourth is based on digital competence and knowledge system. Africa is placed in position to lead this digital revolution.

"I think a lot of things are happening that we need to also create awareness among the citizens. I will work together with my colleagues in the House of Representatives to drive an agenda that will ensure our country, Nigeria begins the trajectory to greatness using technology as an enabler to regulate social future."

Akpabio said this reality had compelled convocation to seek ways to develop, apply and arrive at shared norms, rules, decision-making procedures and other activities that would impact on the evolvement and utilisation of the internet.

The Secretary General (AIGF), Hon. Samuel George, member Ghanaian Parliament, who spoke on internet Governance in Africa said that Governments on the African continent were doing a fantastic job when it comes to the processes of digitalisation.

George said that people would like politicians to focus more on bricks and physical infrastructure than putting in more resources into digital rights.

He added, "We are seeing a lot more government services becoming digitalised; social services, government services, health care, justice, are becoming digital platforms.

"West African sub region Nigeria, is a big leader in that so we believe that governments are doing well.

"As a politician, I know that we have challenges and that is one of the things we reach out to the media that citizens need to understand the value of digital infrastructure.

"If politicians come in and say that they have passed a digital rights bill to the citizens, they have not done anything but when they build a hospital they have done something.

"So those are the things that influence the decisions that politicians make."

According to George, instead of putting in more resources into digital rights, which affect everything done online now, focus is rather placed on bricks and physical infrastructure.

He said, "So, you help us to raise the issues of digital rights and digital frameworks.