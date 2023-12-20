ADVERTISEMENT
Akpabio declares Umahi, Gaidam's seats vacant following ministerial appointments

News Agency Of Nigeria

Senate President Godswill Akpabio [Tope Brown]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akpabio made the declaration at plenary in Abuja on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

The Senate President said that the declaration of vacancies in their seats was in accordance with section 68, sub-section (1)(d) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He, therefore, called on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to commence the process of by-elections in the two senatorial districts immediately.

News Agency Of Nigeria

