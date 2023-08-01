Senate commences ministerial screening of El-Rufai, Fagbemi, 11 others
The Senate had screened the first batch of nominees yesterday.
Today, August 01, 2023, the Senate is set to review the credentials and qualifications of prominent figures, including David Umahi (Ebonyi), Adebayo Olawale Edun (Ogun), Nasir Ahmad El-rufai (Kaduna), Ahmed Musa Dangiwa (Katsina), Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji (Enugu), Stella Erhuvwuoghene Okotete (Delta), Dele Alake (Ekiti), Adekola Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo), Muhammad Idris (Niger), Professor Ali Pate Bauchi, Doris Anite Uzoka (Imo), Lateef Fagbemi SAN (Kwara), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo (Akwa Ibom), and Barr Hannatu Musawa (Katsina).
The Senate had screened the first batch of nominees yesterday, July 31, 2023. Among the early presentations was former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, who was cleared in a surprisingly swift process.
During Wike's screening, which lasted less than 20 minutes, the Senate Committee on Screening and Ethics, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, acknowledged Wike's previous ministerial experience has him time advantaged as this prtfolio has been previously assessed and is familiar among the senators. His screening process primarily focused on updating the Senate about his activities during his tenure as the governor of Rivers State from May 2015 to May 2023.
