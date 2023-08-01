Senate commences ministerial screening of El-Rufai, Fagbemi, 11 others

The Senate had screened the first batch of nominees yesterday, July 31, 2023. Among the early presentations was former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, who was cleared in a surprisingly swift process.

During Wike's screening, which lasted less than 20 minutes, the Senate Committee on Screening and Ethics, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, acknowledged Wike's previous ministerial experience has him time advantaged as this prtfolio has been previously assessed and is familiar among the senators. His screening process primarily focused on updating the Senate about his activities during his tenure as the governor of Rivers State from May 2015 to May 2023.