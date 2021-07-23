Senator James Manager caught kneeling before ex-convict Ibori

Senator James Manager who represents Delta South in the Red Chamber, has been photographed kneeling and pleading before James Ibori, a former governor of Delta State.
It is unclear why the senator was kneeling, but he appeared to be begging Ibori for a favour.
It is unclear why he was kneeling at the time of reporting, but reports say 61-year-old Manager is interested in becoming Governor of oil-rich Delta in 2023.
Ibori, who governed Delta State from 1999 to 2007, was convicted of fraud and money laundering in the UK. He remains a godfather in the politics of Delta State, handpicking governors and legislators on a whim.
Ibori pleaded guilty to 10 counts of fraud and money-laundering at London’s Southwark Crown Court in 2012 and was sentenced to 13 years behind bars.
Having served half of his sentence in pre- and post-trial detention, Ibori was released from jail in December 2016 and is now back in Nigeria.
Parts of the $153 million reportedly stolen by Ibori, have been returned to Nigeria.
