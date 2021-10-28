RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Sen Abaribe, Peter Obi drum support for PDP’s governorship candidate in Anambra

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abaribe says Ozigbo is a man with strong character who would provide good leadership in Anambra and in the entire Southeast if elected.

Mr Valentine Ozigbo (Guardian)
Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has called on Anambra voters to support and ensure the victory of Mr Valentine Ozigbo at the Nov. 6 governorship election in the state.

Ozigbo is the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the election.

Anambra’s former Gov. Peter Obi also joined in making the call when the duo led the PDP campaign trail to the Onitsha Drug Market, Onitsha, Anambra.

Sen. Abaribe said Ozigbo, a long-time associate of his, is a man with strong character who would provide good leadership in Anambra and in the entire Southeast if elected.

He told traders at the market that as an individual, Ozigbo had always been a defender of the Igbo cause and would continue to ensure justice for the Southeast and every part of Nigeria.

He said he could vouch for Ozigbo’s passion and commitment to improving the lot of the Southeast zone of Nigeria.

“I am only one voice, and I assure you that Ozigbo will be another voice that will ensure that we are treated right,’’ he said.

In his speech, Peter Obi said there was a need for committed leaders in the Southeast zone and that Ozigbo was suitably qualified as he is young, energetic and innovative.

The vice-presidential candidate of the PDP at the 2019 general elections said the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship election was crucial not just for Anambra but for the political future of the Southeast zone.

Obi stressed that Anambra must align with the PDP, which had always protected its interests.

Ozigbo, immediate past President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Plc. promised to revolutionise the economy of Anambra if elected by creating business clusters.

