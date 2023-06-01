The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

SDP backs Tinubu on fuel subsidy removal

News Agency Of Nigeria

Agunloye said the party recognised that sometimes a nation needs to take tough decisions for its survival, and for Nigeria, the moment was here.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

Recommended articles

The National Secretary, SDP, Dr Olu Agunloye made the remark in a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu on May 29, after his swearing-in ceremony, announced the removal of subsidy on pump price of petrol.

Agunloye said the removal of fuel subsidy which, if well-handled, could impact positively on both the economic growth and development of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The national secretary said Tinubu should put in place well thought out implementation policies, programmes and projects that would lead to complete deregulation process and multiple local refineries.

He said the government should also ensure general increase in national productivity and ultimate national competitiveness that would effectively engender significant increase in the well-being and welfare of the people within a short time.

Agunloye said the party recognised that sometimes a nation needs to take tough decisions for its survival, and for Nigeria, the moment was here.

He said: “We recognise subsidies as fiscal tools used by governments to foster economic development, usually to maintain prices of commodities or products at a particular level.

“It is a design which, when properly deployed, becomes a tool for social justice in line with the SDP Manifesto.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have noted that successive past nine Presidents of the Federal Republic over the past 37 years announced the removal of fuel subsidy but did not have the political will.

“They do not have the determination to accomplish this but rather only multiplied the ills of the fuel subsidy making severe negative impacts on the economy and the people of Nigeria.

“We have noted that for almost four decades, successive governments of Nigeria found something wrong with what necessitated the fuel subsidies but had kept making things worse and could not address the problems positively.”

Agunloye said should any of these nine past governments of Nigeria had been an SDP government, it could have, based on its ideology of social justice, also addressed the root causes that necessitated these unsustainable subsidies in the petroleum industry.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CSOs task Tinubu on implementation of tobacco control laws

CSOs task Tinubu on implementation of tobacco control laws

Orji Kalu congratulates Uzodinma, tasks him on new role

Orji Kalu congratulates Uzodinma, tasks him on new role

Oba of Benin writes Tinubu, demands more opportunity for youths

Oba of Benin writes Tinubu, demands more opportunity for youths

SDP backs Tinubu on fuel subsidy removal

SDP backs Tinubu on fuel subsidy removal

Ekiti Assembly extends tenure of LG officials to 3 years

Ekiti Assembly extends tenure of LG officials to 3 years

You are wasting time of court, tribunal tells Obi, Labour Party

You are wasting time of court, tribunal tells Obi, Labour Party

Tinubu told security chiefs he won't accept underperformance - NSA

Tinubu told security chiefs he won't accept underperformance - NSA

EFCC grills Fayemi over alleged ₦4bn fraud, money laundering

EFCC grills Fayemi over alleged ₦4bn fraud, money laundering

Oyo transport operators ask Makinde to appoint technocrat as supervisor

Oyo transport operators ask Makinde to appoint technocrat as supervisor

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu

BREAKING: No more fuel subsidy - President Tinubu

Why President Tinubu removed fuel subsidy

Fuel Subsidy: Why Tinubu had no other option [Editor's Opinion]

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and VP-elect Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]

Victory for Tinubu, Shettima as Court rejects PDP's call for disqualification

Bola Tinubu (in blue) surrounded by a crowd of supporters

5 problems Nigerians expect Tinubu to solve in the first 100 days