news

The All Progressives' Congress (APC) has described the loss of Senate President Bukola Saraki in the presidential primary election of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) as a disappointing performance that proves he cannot be trusted.

At the PDP's national convention on Sunday, October 7, Saraki lost the party's presidential ticket to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who scored 1532 votes over the lawmaker's 317 votes. Overall, Saraki placed third in the election with Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, coming second with 693 votes.

In a statement signed by the APC's acting national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, the party said Saraki's disappointing performance is a "befitting end to the ambition of a greedy, untrustworthy and double-dealing politician."

The party said Saraki's performance is a clear indication that the PDP delegates are fed up with his political style, noting that he cannot be trusted to keep agreements in political circles.

The statement read, "How will someone who emerged Senate President through conspiracy with members of the opposition Party and against the wishes and interests of his own party be trusted to be elected as the presidential candidate of a party? Even on his being elected to the position, did Saraki acquit himself creditably?

"Throughout Saraki's tenure as Senate President, it has been one confrontation between the National Assembly leadership with the Executive or another.

"Confirmation of Executive nominees sent to the Senate for confirmation has been delayed unnecessarily, annual national budgets delayed. For instance, the supplementary budget of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2019 General Elections is continually delayed due to Saraki's selfish political machinations.

A selfish Saraki will rather than perform his constitutional legislative functions by ensuring timely consideration and passage of Executive bills, will rather sabotage the efforts of the Executive in furtherance of his treacherous politics."

APC calls for Saraki's resignation again

Accusing Saraki of sabotaging the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari while with the APC, the party renewed calls for him to resign as the leader of Senate as he's now with the minority party.

"Having sabotaged the President Muhammadu Buhari government while in the APC, he later showed his true colours by formally joining the opposition PDP. The APC bade him goodbye as he returned to the looters club where he belongs.

"However, in doing so, Saraki must do the needful by giving up the Senate President position. He should be a distinguished Senator in name and in deed.

"He cannot continue to preside over the APC-dominated Senate as a member of the minority PDP.

"The delegates of the PDP have rejected Saraki as their presidential candidate. Let the Senators also do likewise by rejecting the greedy, deceitful and unreliable Senate President as their leader.

"A new President of the Senate, free from all allegations of criminality is needed NOW."

Saraki will know his fate as the National Assembly resumes plenary today after embarking on a recess during its July 24 session.

Despite repeated calls by the APC for him to step down or be impeached, he has maintained that he'll remain leader of the Senate.