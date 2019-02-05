The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has urged security agencies to be neutral during the general elections.

According to Daily Post, he also warned the military not to interfere with the upcoming presidential election.

The PDP presidential candidate gave the warning on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, in Jalingo, Taraba state.

Daily Post reports that Atiku said “The military signed to defend and protect the country, not to defend an individual, as no person is a god.

“Their (military’s) quick response should be to tackle Boko Haram in Borno and the entire northern region where they are terrorising Nigerians.

“Muhammadu Buhari, please don’t use the military to terrorise the states you don’t like. The military are to protect the territorial integrity of the country.

“The police and the SSS have been reformed, so we believe they will be neutral during the general election; they will not side any individual.

“The job of the security is to protect us and ensure there is law and order in the land. They are not to interfere in electoral matters; so, they shouldn’t tell us bull shit.”

Timi Frank raises alarm

Former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has also accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the presidency of plotting to use security operatives as presiding officers during the general elections.

Frank also called on the international community monitor the chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu closely.

The former APC spokesman asked that visa bans be placed on any INEC staff that manipulates the elections in favour of the APC.