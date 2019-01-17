A mobile application created by young Nigerians for the APC governorship candidate in Lagos, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has become the number one trending app on Nigeria Google play store.

Sanwo-Olu has become a household name in Lagos in two months, thanks to the ubiquity of his campaign posters and billboards. And now, the man stares at you from your smartphone.

One APC chieftain tells Pulse that the mobile app, available on Google Play Store for Android mobile phone users, is one of the “strategy and mobilization tools created to support the campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the governorship of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, and to provide latest updates on the activities of the candidate”.

“The creation of the mobile app is a way of expanding his reach to a wider voting public particularly to the fast growing population of technology-savvy young people in Lagos State".

Pulse learnt that the exuberant young minds who created the Sanwo-Olu app have helped to push it to the top of trending apps in Google Play Store in Nigeria.

"This app is surely a big shot by BSCOG. It shows his tendency towards a technology driven Lagos. His mantra of inclusive governance is in line with this as I know he would not neglect such technology as this in his inclusion program. Itesiwaju Eko Loje Wa Logun," said one user, Fisayo Aminu.

"A very dope app it is," another user, Salim Adeoye wrote.

Sanwo-Olu has often emphasized the need to support the technology ecosystem and innovations in Lagos State in order to inspire a new generation of digital geniuses and extract huge investments from technology.

The APC candidate is up against Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Owolabi Salis of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Babatunde Gbadamosi of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and a few others, for the governorship seat in Lagos.

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital and melting pot, will choose a new governor on March 2, 2019.