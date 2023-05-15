Sanwo-Olu wants Akpabio as Nigeria's next senate president

Sanwo-Olu expressed his support at a consultative visit to Lagos House, Marina, when he received members of the Stability Group, consisting 69 senators-elect, who already endorsed Akpabio and Jibrin.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination process to pave the way for the election of Senate leadership was in order.

He noted that Akpabio's team possessed the political credentials and leadership qualities to bring about uncommon transformation in the country.

The governor said he aligned with APC's zoning decision having read the legislative agenda initiated by the Akpabio-led group to raise the bar of lawmaking.

He stressed that it was instructive that the group was prepared to collaborate with the incoming administration of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

He urged the Senate leadership nominees to make purposeful legislation their priority, while maintaining harmonious working relationships with other arms of government without compromising legislative independence.

"Having discussed plans and agenda presented by Stability Group led by Senator Akpabio extensively, I believe it is appropriate that we, in Lagos State give them our official endorsement.

"This is a project for the stability of the country which will benefit Nigerians, especially the people who elected these distinguished lawmakers-elect.

"They are committed to working harmoniously with the executive arm of government and this will bring about a win-win for all our citizens and for democracy.

"We are encouraging other lawmakers-elect who are yet to be on this group to fall in line.

"I also appeal to the Stability Group to continue its consultation and collaboration and not to take anyone for granted," Sanwo-Olu said.

He added that members of the group had assured him that they would make the Senate leadership as inclusive as possible.

"The diversity they are preaching is reflected in the number of senators-elect in the group; it is not one party. The membership cuts across all parties that are represented in the National Assembly.

"I believe the incoming 10th National Assembly will be about great possibilities and shaping new course for the nation.

"Given the outstanding profile and experience Senator Akpabio and his group are bringing to the table, I believe there will be new standards and new legislative records will break.

"I will only urge the incoming Senate leadership to surpass whatever achievements recorded by the 9th Senate," the governor added.

Akpabio, a former Senate minority leader representing Akwa Ibom Northwest, described Tinubu as "God’s own choice" for the country's leadership.

He noted that the incoming Tinubu administration required the support of dynamic legislative leadership to work together to deliver promises made to Nigerians.

The former Akwa Ibom governor said he would deploy multi-faceted, multi-dimensional and national approaches to lawmaking if he became the senate president.

He said that the Senate under his leadership would have complete control over its affairs without being confrontational with the executive arm of government.

Akpabio said that he and his proposed deputy would work with the Tinubu administration to make the country better and make laws that would support development.

"The Stability Group of the 10th Senate is made up of men and women of integrity. We came to present ourselves to the Lagos State governor and to solicit his support.

"He has thrown his support behind us; he has shown so much hospitality. Today, he endorsed my humble self as President of the 10th Senate and Senator Jibrin as Deputy Senate President-designate.

"We are not taking this support for granted. This team has senators-elect from different political backgrounds and parties," he said.

Akpabio added that the group was determined to ensure collaboration and support for the incoming administration of Senator Tinubu whose presidency is a nationalistic project that will bring positive development to Nigeria.

"We want Tinubu to replicate what has happened in Lagos in the last 24 years of democracy to cover the rest of the country.

"Particularly, we are challenged by the economy; we want to see serious improvement in Internally-Generated Revenue of the nation to enable us to repay our loans.