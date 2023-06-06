Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 10th Lagos State House of Assembly

The governor's chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile, shared the announcement via a tweet, quoting Governor Sanwo-Olu as saying, "Members-elect, ladies and gentlemen, in exercise of the powers conferred on me, I hereby proclaim the 10th Assembly of the LSHA."

The Lagos State House of Assembly comprises a total of 40 members. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) holds the majority with 38 members, while the Labour Party has the remaining two members.