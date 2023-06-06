Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 10th Lagos State House of Assembly
APC holds majority with 38 members, Labour Party with 2 members; Mudashiru Obasa re-elected as Speaker
The governor's chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile, shared the announcement via a tweet, quoting Governor Sanwo-Olu as saying, "Members-elect, ladies and gentlemen, in exercise of the powers conferred on me, I hereby proclaim the 10th Assembly of the LSHA."
The Lagos State House of Assembly comprises a total of 40 members. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) holds the majority with 38 members, while the Labour Party has the remaining two members.
Following the inauguration, Mudashiru Obasa, representing the Agege 1 Constituency, secured re-election for the sixth term and emerged as the Speaker of the House once again. Obasa's nomination for the position was made by Temitope Adewale, the representative of the Ifako-Ijaiye 1 constituency.
