Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sent a new list of his cabinet nominees to the House of Assembly for screening and clearance.

Sanwo-Olu had initially sent a list of 25 commissioners and special advisers to the legislature in July, noting that consultations were being made regarding the complete number of the cabinet members.

According to a statement signed by the governor's Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, a second 13-member list of commissioners and special advisers has now been forwarded to the state's lawmakers.

Prominent names on the list include Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Lola Akande, a former Commissioner for Women Affairs.

Others are Oladele Ajayi, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, Yetunde Arobieke, Olanrewaju Sanusi, Bonu Solomon Saanu, Kabiru Ahmed, Anofi Olanrewaju Elegushi, Solape Hammond, Moruf Akinderu Fatai, Shulamite Olufunke Adebolu, Tokunbo Wahab.

Akosile said the nominees were carefully selected to serve Lagos State in accordance with the vision and development agenda of Sanwo-Olu's administration.