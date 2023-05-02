Sanusi wishes Osinbajo was Nigeria's president

Speaking at the virtual launch of the book "Osinbajo Strides: Defining Moments of an Innovative Leader," Sanusi praised Osinbajo's willingness to debate any matter and yield superior arguments.

He criticised Nigeria's political system for failing to elect Osinbajo as president, saying that the country is worse off as a result.

“And I dare say, we all agree that Nigeria is worse off for not having someone like him (Osinbajo) as president, but I do hope that he will be available to serve and to advise and to put in his best for the country and continue to do."

“So I’m sure he will, in whatever capacity he finds himself in the future, and maybe we’ll still be lucky to have him lead us at some point or take some leadership role as a statesman,” Sanusi said.

Osinbajo's controversial run for president

In 2022, Osinbajo contested for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries, going up against President-elect Bola Tinubu and former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, among others.