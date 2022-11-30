Sacked LG chairs, councillors to remain in office, Osun Assembly insists

The resolution was premised on the fact that the judgement nullifying the last October 15 local government elections in the state had been appealed.

This was contained in the statement issued by the Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Assembly, Kunle Alabi, in Osogbo on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

This comes after the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), through its Executive Secretary, Adedapo Adejumo, withdrew Certificates of Return issued to the elected officials of LGAs and disclosed plan not to appeal judgement of an Osogbo Federal High Court that sacked them.

However, the Assembly, during a plenary, resolved that the deposed officials should be restored back to office after its Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, briefed members on the outcome of a private meeting he had with the governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

While feeling the members in on the outcome of his meeting Adeleke, Owoeye also added that a mutual understanding has established to the effect that the House would be carried along on legislative matters.

The statement partly read: “On the issue of LG administration, Owoeye informed the plenary of a notice of appeal against the decision of a Federal High Court judgment served on the 7th Assembly.

“The House thereby resolves that the issue of Local Government administration should be left to the court of law, ordering a status quo on all Local Government administration pending the exhaustion on all legal means.

“This is the Osun State House of Assembly, anything we are doing has to be to the development and progress of this state, we have not done anything wrong or foul of the law.

“As an institution, we x-ray and scan whatever we disseminate because as far as the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is concerned, we are performing legislative duties and our functions as legislators.