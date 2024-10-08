ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Rivers Speaker tells police IG to go after thugs burning LG secretariats

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ikwerre LG Secretariat is one of the three public properties that were set on fire by thugs following a local government election in Rivers State.

Ikwerre LG Secretariat is one of the three public properties that were set on fire by thugs following a local government election in Rivers State.
Ikwerre LG Secretariat is one of the three public properties that were set on fire by thugs following a local government election in Rivers State.

Recommended articles

The Speaker, Victor Oko-Jumbo made the call on Monday during the house's plenary session, while condemning the wanton destruction of government facilities by yet-to-be-identified individuals.

He said: “There were pockets of violence, some council secretariats are currently in flames by individuals suspected to be political thugs.

”This is so disheartening, considering that Gov. Siminalayi Fubara had put in so much effort to restore peace in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The governor, in the pursuit for peace, had demonstrated an exceptional resilience in the face of provocations and we expect cooperation from well-meaning statesmen in that regard.

”For us lawmakers, we have also contributed our quota in terms of quality legislations geared towards engendering peace and development for the state.

”I think, at this point, the police should step up on its constitutional mandate of protecting lives and property in the state,” Oko-Jumbo said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'My name was only mentioned' - Fubara questions Tinubu's stance on Rivers crisis

'My name was only mentioned' - Fubara questions Tinubu's stance on Rivers crisis

Rivers Speaker tells police IG to go after thugs burning LG secretariats

Rivers Speaker tells police IG to go after thugs burning LG secretariats

Nigeria records 54 new suspected MPox cases

Nigeria records 54 new suspected MPox cases

Apapa customs command collects ₦1.6trn in Q3

Apapa customs command collects ₦1.6trn in Q3

Resilience paved the way for my success  —  2024 Aurora Tech award winner, Folake Owodunni

Resilience paved the way for my success  —  2024 Aurora Tech award winner, Folake Owodunni

Advise your minister to let Fubara work —  Bode George tells Tinubu

Advise your minister to let Fubara work —  Bode George tells Tinubu

Tinubu finally breaks silence on Rivers crisis as tension escalates

Tinubu finally breaks silence on Rivers crisis as tension escalates

APC governor approves ₦72,500 minimum wage for workers

APC governor approves ₦72,500 minimum wage for workers

FG approves airstrip for Bishop Oyedepo’s ‘Canaanland’

FG approves airstrip for Bishop Oyedepo’s ‘Canaanland’

Pulse Sports

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Here's everything Tinubu said during his Independence Day address to Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu

5 key points from President Tinubu’s Independence Day speech

October 1 protesters in Lagos. [Daily Trust]

October 1 protest begins as youths troop out to demand good governance

President Bola Tinubu's rumoured cabinet reshuffle has been speculated to affect some big names who has underperformed. [Facebook/X]

Cabinet reshuffle: 6 Tinubu ministers who may be replaced