Rivers Speaker tells police IG to go after thugs burning LG secretariats

The Speaker, Victor Oko-Jumbo made the call on Monday during the house's plenary session, while condemning the wanton destruction of government facilities by yet-to-be-identified individuals.

He said: “There were pockets of violence, some council secretariats are currently in flames by individuals suspected to be political thugs.

”This is so disheartening, considering that Gov. Siminalayi Fubara had put in so much effort to restore peace in the state.

”The governor, in the pursuit for peace, had demonstrated an exceptional resilience in the face of provocations and we expect cooperation from well-meaning statesmen in that regard.

”For us lawmakers, we have also contributed our quota in terms of quality legislations geared towards engendering peace and development for the state.