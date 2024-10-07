Police absent as Rivers LGA offices littered with dead bodies amid violence

The unrest, sparked by protests over the controversial local government elections, has rapidly spiralled, and online videos reveal a grim sight of bodies surrounding the council secretariats.

The violence reportedly escalated after newly elected chairmen, allegedly aligned with supporters of former Governor Nyesom Wike, were sworn in.

Protestors contest the legitimacy of the election results conducted by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), claiming they do not represent the people's will.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitnesses report gunfire echoing across multiple locations, with security forces conspicuously absent at council premises after an order from the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

"We are concerned over the escalating situation but are acting in line with directives from higher authorities," stated a source within the Rivers State Police Command.

So far, the Rivers State Police Command has not confirmed the number of casualties, and official communication on the situation remains limited.

However, the violence appears to be spreading beyond the affected LGAs, with reports indicating clashes and gunfire in neighbouring areas.

ADVERTISEMENT