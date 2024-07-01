Rivers crisis: Pro-Wike lawmakers alleged of plot to buy court ruling

Citizens Advocacy Against Corruption (CAAC) made this allegation at a press conference in Abuja.

The group claimed that these political actors are attempting to buy court rulings and undermine citizens' confidence in the judiciary, potentially affecting the rights and freedoms of the people.

Fubara replaces Wike's local council chairmen

This development follows the heated political acrimony over Governor Siminalayi Fubara's replacement of the local council chairman after their tenure ended.

The replaced local councils were said to have been loyal to former Governor Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Similarly, lawmakers loyal to Wike were also ousted from the Rivers State Assembly prior to the replacement of local government chairmen.

However, in a fresh development that has heightened the feud, the CAAC said, "We have had cause to raise the alarm over untoward scheming by desperate political gladiators, who have concluded that the best way to have their way is by compromising the judiciary. They will then proceed to buy court rulings as if they were commodities to be traded at the peril of citizens."

Concerns over transfer cases

The group voiced worries that the transfer might be a tactic to postpone the cases, enabling the former lawmakers to keep presenting themselves as legislators, which could spark a crisis in Rivers State.

They also suspect that the transfer could be an effort to find a judge or court to issue a favourable ruling.

The group called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, to take action against any judge who allows themselves to be influenced improperly.