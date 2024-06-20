Fubara instructs new caretaker chairmen to work remotely, gives reason

This statement was made following Wednesday’s swearing-in ceremony for the 23 chairmen at the government house in Port Harcourt.

Governor Fubara cautioned the chairmen against confronting the security personnel occupying the council secretariats, emphasising his desire to avoid any association with violence.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, Governor Fubara said, “Let me also advise that as you resume in your respective local governments, please, I do not want any confrontation, it is not in my nature. It is not my style.

"Whatever happened yesterday (Tuesday) I know and the world knows that it is not from you people."

“Whatever happened yesterday (Tuesday) I know and the world knows that it is not from you people.”