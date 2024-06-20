ADVERTISEMENT
Fubara instructs new caretaker chairmen to work remotely, gives reason

Segun Adeyemi

Governor Fubara revealed that the caretaker committee's term would be brief as the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) is set to start the process of holding local government elections soon.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

This statement was made following Wednesday’s swearing-in ceremony for the 23 chairmen at the government house in Port Harcourt.

Governor Fubara cautioned the chairmen against confronting the security personnel occupying the council secretariats, emphasising his desire to avoid any association with violence.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, Governor Fubara said, “Let me also advise that as you resume in your respective local governments, please, I do not want any confrontation, it is not in my nature. It is not my style.

“Whatever happened yesterday (Tuesday) I know and the world knows that it is not from you people.

“Let me also advise that as you resume in your respective local governments, please, I do not want any confrontation, it is not in my nature. It is not my style.

“Whatever happened yesterday (Tuesday) I know and the world knows that it is not from you people.”

Fubara mentioned that the caretaker committee’s term would be brief, as the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) would soon initiate the process for conducting local government elections.

Court declares late Akeredolu's 33 LCDAs 'inchoate and unlawfully created'

NDLEA celebrates seizure of 7,149kg of drugs in Nasarawa State in 1 year

Cholera has now killed 21 people in Lagos, as infections rise to 401

We are all refugees in Nigeria - Peter Obi

Ojude Oba vs Ilorin Durbar: Farooq Oreagba, Saliu Mustapha lock horns in battle of steeze

Tinubu celebrates SA Onanuga's birthday, praises his excellence in journalism

Boston Celtics win 18th NBA Championship: NBA hosts watch parties across Africa

Fubara instructs new caretaker chairmen to work remotely, gives reason

Tinubu, Ramaphosa in talks to enhance bilateral relations between Nigeria and SA

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

